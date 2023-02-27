Juventus vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28th 2023

Juventus will square off against fierce rivals Torino in the latest edition of the Derby della Mole at the Juventus Stadium in Serie A on Tuesday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions, recording five wins in that period. They made it three wins in a row in the league as goals from Moise Kean and Angel di Maria helped them defeat Spezia last Sunday.

They continued their rich form in the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs as they defeated Nantes 3-0 in the second leg to record a 4-1 win on aggregate.

Torino have picked up just one win in their last five games across all competitions and are winless in their last two league outings. In their previous outing, goals from Antonio Sanabria and Wilfried Singo helped them hold Cremonese to a 2-2 draw.

Lega Serie A @SerieA_EN games this weekend and an cross-city derby that promises to close the week out with a ＢＡＮＧ Some big #SerieA games this weekend and an cross-city derby that promises to close the week out with a ＢＡＮＧ Some big #SerieA💎 games this weekend and an cross-city derby that promises to close the week out with a ＢＡＮＧ 💥 https://t.co/d5eb877GjD

Juventus vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Turin-based rivals have crossed paths 207 times in competitive games, with their first meeting dating back to 1907. As expected, the hosts have been the better side in these meetings, recording 93 wins. Torino have 56 wins to their name and 58 games have ended in draws.

Juventus are undefeated in their last 17 home matches against Torino in all competitions.

Juventus have kept a clean sheet in 11 of their last 14 Serie A games.

Juventus are unbeaten at home against Torino in the 21st century, though Torino have been able to play out a couple of draws in their last four trips to Juventus Stadium.

Juventus have kept six clean sheets in their last eight home games in Serie A while Torino have been able to keep just one clean sheet in their travels this term.

The last three meetings between the two rivals have produced under 2.5 goals, with the reverse fixture ending in a 1-0 win.

Juventus vs Torino Prediction

The Old Lady have suffered just one defeat at home in Serie A this term and have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the 21st century against Torino at Tuesday's venue, so they will be hopeful of a positive outcome.

After a run of three games without a win in Serie A, the hosts are on a three-game winning run, keeping clean sheets in that period as well. Massimiliano Allegri's men have suffered just one defeat in their last 35 meetings against the visitors and are strong favorites.

Il Toro have scored in all but two away games in Serie A this term and are likely to find the back of the net. Nonetheless, a win for them looks unlikely in this match and, considering Juventus' dominance, we back them to secure a win.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Torino

Juventus vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes