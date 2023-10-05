Juventus vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th 2023

Juventus will invite local rivals Torino to the Allianz Stadium in the first edition of the Derby della Mole in Serie A on Saturday.

The hosts were held to a hard-fought goalless draw by Atalanta in their away game last week and dropped to fourth place in the league table as Napoli's 4-0 win over Lecce propelled them to third place.

The visitors have struggled in the league recently, going winless in their last three games. They were held to a goalless draw by Verona last time around. They have nine points from seven games thus far and are in 10th place in the league table.

The match comes at a crucial point as league action will be on a two-week hiatus on account of the international break. So, both teams will look to head into the break on a winning note and also take home the bragging right from the derby.

Juventus vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Turin-based rivals have locked horns 208 times in competitive games. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 94 wins to their name. The visitors have got the better of the Bianconeri 56 times and 58 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 18 meetings against the visitors and secured a league double in Serie A last season, with a 5-2 win on aggregate.

Juventus are unbeaten at home in Serie A this season, recording two wins in three games. Torino, meanwhile, have suffered two defeats in their three away games this season.

The visitors are winless in their away games against the hosts since 1995.

Three of their last four meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with the hosts outscoring the visitors 7-3 in these games.

Juventus vs Torino Prediction

The Old Lady have suffered just one defeat against the visitors in the 21st century and are strong favorites in this match. They have kept four clean sheets this season, including two in a row, and should be able to leave a good account of themselves in this match.

Massimiliano Allegri will likely be without the services of in-form striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is struggling with a back issue. Arkadiusz Milik, who was also absent against Atalanta, has resumed training with the team and is expected to start here. Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, and Paul Pogba remain unavailable.

Toro have come up second-best against their local rivals recently and are winless since 2015. They have scored more than two goals in just two of their last 16 meetings against the hosts.

They are winless in their last three league outings, failing to score in the last two. Interestingly, they have won six of their last nine away games in Serie A. They have a lengthy injury list at the moment with Koffi Djidji, Mihai Popa, Brandon Soppy, Alessandro Buongiorno, and Saba Sazono sidelined through injuries.

The hosts have been the dominant side in recent meetings against the visitors and, considering the current form of the two teams, we back Juventus to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Torino

Juventus vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Federico Chiesa to score or assist any time - Yes