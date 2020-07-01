Juventus vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2019-20

Juventus are set to welcome Torino to the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The Bianconeri are currently four points ahead of second-placed Lazio.

Table-toppers Juventus will play host to city rivals, Torino, at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday for the latest edition of the Turin derby.

Torino currently occupy 13th place in the Serie A standings with 31 points, six points behind 18th-placed Lecce. Moreno Longo's men will want to ensure that they don't get involved in a late-season relegation scrap and their safety will be of paramount importance.

Juventus, on the other hand, sit at the top of the table, four points ahead of second-placed Lazio. Maurizio Sarri's team beat Genoa 3-1 in their previous league fixture, with goals from Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo and Douglas Costa sealing the deal.

Torino lost to 2-1 to Lazio on Tuesday, with star striker Andrea Belotti scoring the only goal for Il Toro.

Juventus vs Torino Head-to-Head

The Old Lady beat Torino in the reverse fixture at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino, with defender Matthijs de Ligt scoring the only goal of the game.

In 21 head-to-head games between the two sides, the Bianconeri have a clear advantage, having won 17 games, drawn three and lost just once.

Juventus form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-W-W-W

Torino form guide in Serie A: L-L-D-W-L-L

Juventus vs Torino Team News

Juventus will be without the services of Turkish centre-back Merih Demiral due to a long-term injury. Left-backs Alex Sandro and Mattia de Sciglio are also expected to sit out the game. Veteran midfielder Sami Khedira is likely to miss the rest of the season while centre-back Giorgio Chiellini is still recovering from a serious injury.

Injured: Alex Sandro, Mattia de Sciglio, Merih Demiral, Sami Khedira

Doubtful: Giorgio Chiellini

Suspended: None

Torino, on the other hand, have a relatively fit squad. Only Italian midfielder Daniele Baselli looks set to miss out as he has been sidelined for the rest of the season with a serious cruciate ligament injury. Other than him, Longo has a full squad to choose from.

Injured: Daniele Baselli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Torino Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo, Rodrigo Bentancur, Miralem Pjanic, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala

Juventus have played three Serie A games since the restart.



Dybala and Ronaldo have both scored in all three 🤝 pic.twitter.com/WKE0Z8HUaR — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 30, 2020

Torino Predicted XI (4-3-3): Salvatore Sirigu, Lyanco, Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer, Soualiho Meite, Tomas Rincon, Sasa Lukic, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Ola Aina, Andrea Belotti, Simone Zaza

Juventus vs Torino Prediction

Juventus have kept four clean sheets in their last six Serie A games, with De Ligt and Bonucci forming a good centre-back partnership. Their attack looks lethal, with Ronaldo and Dybala having only failed to score in three league games this season. In the other 26 fixtures, either one or both of them have scored.

Meanwhile, Torino will definitely walk into the game as underdogs. A lot will be expected from striker Andrea Belotti, who has been linked with moves to Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus in the past, with Inter Milan now his latest suitors. However, Torino's poor defensive record will likely prove to be a problem for Longo.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Torino