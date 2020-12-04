Juventus vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Italian champions Juventus are back in action this weekend as they take on city rivals Torino at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.
Andrea Pirlo's side are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions and will look to make light work of a Torino side that currently sit 18th in Serie A.
Juventus are six points behind league leaders AC Milan and will look to make up ground on the Rossoneri.
Juventus have had a slow start to their domestic campaign. The Italian giants, although unbeaten domestically, are fourth in the table, having drawn five of their nine games. They will look to their in-form forwards to help them defeat Torino.
Torino, on the other hand, have a huge task ahead of them after a torrid start to the campaign.
The Turin side have won only won one of their first nine games, scoring 16 goals thus far. They also have the worst defensive record in the league, having conceded 22 goals.
Marco Giampaolo's side will look to stop the rot against a Juventus team that has only lost once at home in the last two seasons.
Juventus vs Torino Head-to-Head
The head-to-head record doesn't look good for Torino, having won only once in the last 18 meetings between the two clubs. Last season's fixture ended 4-1 in favor of the champions.
Juventus have also won four of their last five meetings against Torino, with the other fixture ending in a draw. History certainly does not favor Giampaolo's side, going into Saturday's fixture.
Juventus Form Guide in Serie A: D-W-D-W-D
Torino Form Guide in Serie A: D-L-W-D-L
Juventus vs Torino Team News
Juventus
Juventus head into the game at the weekend with Merih Demiral as a doubt. The young defender looked to have picked up a knock during the Champions League game against Dynamo Kyiv. Giorgio Chiellini missed that game with muscular discomfort, but should be fit for Saturday. Alvaro Morata misses the weekend fixture, having picked up a red card in Juve's last fixture against Benevento.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Merih Demiral, Giorgio Chiellini
Suspended: Alvaro Morata
Torino
Torino go into Saturday's game with no new injury concerns. Amer Gojak, Sasa Lukic and Samir Ujkani will not be available for selection, having tested positive for COVID in November.
Daniel Baselli is still continuing his recovery, but is expected to be involved in the team by the end of this month. The Italian international ruptured his cruciate ligaments in May. Mergim Vojvoda remains out of the squad with an injury he picked up in early November.
Injured: Daniel Baselli, Mergim Vojvoda, Amer Gojak, Sasa Lukic, Samir Ujkani
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Juventus vs Torino Predicted XI
Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Juan Cuadrado; Federico Chiesa, Adrien Rabiot, Arthur, Federico Bernardeschi; Paulo Dybala; Cristiano Ronaldo
Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Ricardo Rodrigues, Lyanco, Gleison Bremer; Cristian Ansaldi, Karol Linetty, Tomas Rincon, Soualiho Meite, Wilfried Singo; Andrea Belotti, Simone Zaza
Juventus vs Torino Prediction
Torino have a gargantuan task ahead of them on Saturday. Marco Giampaolo will look to his talisman Andrea Belotti to provide him with goals if his side are to take anything away from the Allianz Stadium.
This match should be pretty straightforward for Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals in his last five games, and we expect him to bag a few more against Torino.
Prediction: Juventus 4-1 TorinoPublished 04 Dec 2020, 02:58 IST