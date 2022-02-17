Juventus vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Juventus take on Torino on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Torino are in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best this year. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Venezia last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have recovered from a poor start to their campaign. The Bianconeri were held to a 1-1 draw by Atalanta in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

Juventus vs Torino Head-to-Head

Juventus have an excellent record in the Derby della Mole and have won 92 out of 205 matches played between the two teams. Torino have managed 56 victories against Juventus and will need to cut the deficit on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Juventus. Torino were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Juventus form guide in the Serie A: D-W-D-W-W

Torino form guide in the Serie A: L-L-D-W-W

Juventus vs Torino Team News

Juventus need to win this game

Juventus

Giorgio Chiellini is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Leonardo Bonucci has recovered from his knock, however, and will be available for selection this weekend.

Injured: Giorgio Chiellini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino need to win this game

Torino

Andrea Belotti is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Ola Aina is back from international duty and will be available for selection against Juventus this weekend.

Injured: Andrea Belotti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Torino Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciecj Szczesny; Mattia De Sciglio, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo; Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Denis Zakaria; Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata, Dusan Vlahovic

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-3): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Koffi Djidji, Gleison Bremer, Ricardo Rodriguez; Wilfried Singo, Sasa Lukic, Rolando Mandragora, Mergim Vojvoda; Dennis Praet, Josip Brekalo, Antonio Sanabria

Juventus vs Torino Prediction

Juventus have an excellent recent record against Torino and will look to make the most of their form this week. The Bianconeri have impressive players in their ranks and have shown improvement under Allegri.

Torino have been inconsistent this season and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Juventus are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Torino

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi