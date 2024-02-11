Juventus vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th February 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Udinese lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Monday.

Juventus vs Udinese Preview

Udinese are currently in 17th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Monza last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Bianconeri slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Juventus vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good recent record against Udinese and have won 35 out of the last 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's seven victories.

Juventus have won each of their last four matches against Udinese in the Serie A without conceding a single goal - their longest such run in the competition since 2003.

Juventus have won each of their last seven matches at home against Udinese in the Serie A and could achieve a record in this regard with a victory in this fixture.

Juventus have won 24 of their last 29 matches at home against Udinese in the Serie A, with their previous such draw coming in March 1990.

After a run of five victories on the trot in the Serie A, Juventus have picked up only one point in their last two such games in the competition.

Juventus vs Udinese Prediction

Juventus have stepped up to the plate under Massimiliano Allegri this season and will be intent on making the most of their form. The Bianconeri will be hurting from their defeat against Inter Milan and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Udinese can pack a punch on their day but have been a shadow of their former selves this season. Juventus are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 3-1 Udinese

Juventus vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score - Yes