Juventus vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th January 2022

Juventus host Udinese at the Juventus Stadium late on Saturday in Serie A, looking to put their Super Cup heartache behind them.

The Bianconeri were beaten 2-1 by Inter Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana on Wednesday.

Alexis Sanchez scored the winner for the Nerazzurri in the final seconds of extra-time as Massimiliano Allgeri's side threw an early lead.

On the league front, though, things are looking on the up again, with the side avoiding defeat in seven consecutive games.

Their last was the most memorable yet, fighting back from 3-1 down against AS Roma to win 4-3 at the Stadio Olimpico.

In the space of just seven minutes, the Old Lady struck thrice to pull off an emphatic comeback and climb up to fifth in the Serie A table.

However, they remain 11 points off the top despite having played a game more than champions Inter.

Udinese are stuck in 14th place with just 20 points and four wins from 19 games.

A 4-0 win over Cagliari was supposedly a mark of improvement, but it proved to be a false dawn after Le Zebrette went down 6-2 to Atalanta at home in the very next match.

Juventus vs Udinese Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have won nine of their last 12 games with Udinese, scoring at least once in all of them.

The Bianconeri have won their last five home games against Le Zebrette - the last time they registered a longer winning run against them was between 1980 and 1987, winning seven in a row.

Udinese are staring at a second consecutive league defeat for the first time since September last year.

The Old Lady are currently on their longest unbeaten run in the league since a run of 13 undefeated games at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Juventus vs Udinese Prediction

Allegri's team have been far from perfect this season, with Cristiano Ronaldo's departure also having a huge impact on the side.

However, their performances have improved lately, and given the Bianconeri's incredible record in the fixture, it's hard to see them drop points here.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Udinese

Juventus vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Juventus (Udinese have lost on each of their last five visits to Turin)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (We expect Udinese to struggle to find the back of the net away against the Turin giants)

