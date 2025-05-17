Juventus vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Juventus will welcome Udinese to Allianz Stadium (Juventus Stadium) in Serie A on Sunday. The hosts, currently fourth in the standings, have just a four-point lead over eighth-placed AC Milan and need to win their two remaining games to ensure a top-four finish. The Friulani are in 12th place in the league table and are set for another mid-table finish.

The Old Lady have drawn their last two league games. After a 1-1 away draw against Bologna earlier this month, they were held to another 1-1 draw by Lazio last week. Randal Kolo Muani broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, and Matías Vecino bagged a stoppage-time equalizer for Lazio.

The visitors have endured a poor run of form, winning just one of their last nine league games. Their unbeaten streak was ended after two games last week as they suffered a 2-1 home loss to Monza. Lorenzo Lucca had pulled them level in the 75th minute, but Keita Baldé Diao scored a last-gasp winner for Monza.

Juventus vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 109 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 73 wins. Le Zebrette have just 14 wins and 22 games have ended in draws.

Both teams had registered away wins while keeping clean sheets in their league meetings last season. The Bianconeri continued that run with a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture in November.

Udinese have failed to score in five of their last six meetings against the home team.

The visitors have failed to score in four of their last six league outings.

The Old Lady have drawn more games (16) than any other side in Serie A this season.

Juventus vs Udinese Prediction

The Bianconeri have won just one of their last four league games and have conceded one goal apiece in three games during that period. They have won eight of their last nine home games in this fixture and are strong favorites.

Nicolò Savona, Pierre Kalulu, and Khéphren Thuram are confirmed absentees as they are suspended for this match. Bremer, Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal, and Teun Koopmeiners remain sidelined with injuries.

The Friulani have just one win from their last nine games, though that triumph was registered away from home. They have lost three of their last four away games, failing to score in two.

Lorenzo Lucca and Arthur Atta are suspended for the trip to Turin. Jaka Bijol, Martin Payero, Isaak Touré, and Florian Thauvin are injured.

The hosts have been the dominant side in recent games in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Udinese

Juventus vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

