Juventus vs Venezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22 

Juventus will host Venezia at the Allianz Stadium in a Serie A matchday 35 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the clash off a 2-1 comeback victory away at Sassuolo. Moise Kean stepped off the bench to score the winner with two minutes to go after Paulo Dybala had drawn the Bianconeri level on the stroke of half-time.

Venezia, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat on home turf against Atalanta in their last outing. Mario Pasalic, Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel found the back of the net for La Dea.

The defeat left I Lagunari rooted to the bottom of the standings, and they are now six points away from safety. Juventus, meanwhile, sit in fourth spot on 66 points and are well-placed to claim an 11th consecutive top-four finish.

Juventus vs Venezia Head-to-Head

Juventus have 20 wins from their last 32 meetings against Venezia. The two teams shared the spoils on 11 occasions, while Sunday's visitors have just three wins against the Bianconeri.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021. A 55th-minute strike by Mattia Aramu helped Venezia claim a point in a shock 1-1 draw on home turf.

Juventus form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L.

Venezia form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L.

Juventus vs Venezia Team News

Juventus

Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Kaio Jorge, Manuel Locatelli, Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio have all been sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Kaio Jorge, Manuel Locatelli, Juan Cuadrado, Mattia De Sciglio.

Venezia

Marco Modolo, Tyronne Ebuehi, Sergio Romero, Antonio Vacca and Luca Lezzerini are all unavailable due to fitness concerns.

Injuries: Marco Modolo, Tyronne Ebuehi, Sergio Romero, Antonio Vacca, Luca Lezzerini.

Doubtful: Michael Cuissance.

Suspension: None.

Juventus vs Venezia Predicted XIs

Juventus (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Federico Bernardeschi, Denis Zakaria, Adrien Rabiot, Luca Pellegrini; Paulo Dybala, Dusan Vlahovic.

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Niki Maenpaa; Ales Mateju, Mattia Caldara, Pietro Ceccaroni, Maximilian Ullmann; Domen Crnigoj, Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio; Dennis Johnsen, Thomas Henry, Jean-Pierre Nsame.

Juventus vs Venezia Prediction

Juventus are the overwhelming favourites, despite their recent home record being far from impressive. Venezia are on a seven-game losing streak and are all but certain to be relegated after just one season in the top flight.

The visitors recently parted ways with their former coach, so the arrival of a new one could give the players a bounce. However, the difference in class between the two teams is obvious, and the hosts should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Juventus 3-0 Venezia.

