Juventus vs Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2025

Juventus will invite Verona to Allianz Stadium (Juventus Stadium) in Serie A on Monday. The hosts have suffered just one loss in 26 league games and are in fourth place in the league standings with 49 points.

Ad

The Gialloblu are in 14th place with 26 points, five more than 18th-placed Empoli.

The Bianconeri enjoyed a 100% record in four Serie A games last month. They met Cagliari in their previous league outing last week and Dušan Vlahović's first-half strike helped them register a 1-0 away win. They met Empoli in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals and lost in the penalty shootout after the score ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Ad

Trending

The visitors returned to winning ways after two consecutive defeats last week with a 1-0 home triumph over Fiorentina. Antoine Bernède scored his first goal for the club, as his injury-time winner helped them register their eighth win of the campaign.

Juventus vs Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 88 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings with 52 wins. The Gialloblu have registered 15 wins and 21 games have ended in draws.

Bianconeri are on a six-game unbeaten streak against the visitors, and registered a 3-0 away win in the reverse fixture in August.

The hosts have played the most draws (13) in Serie A this season. The Mastini have played the fewest draws (2).

Juventus are unbeaten in their last 20 Serie A home games, keeping 11 clean sheets.

Verona have the worst defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding 54 goals, 33 more than the hosts.

No team has suffered more defeats in Serie A this season than the visitors (16).

The Gialloblu have failed to score in two of their four away games in 2025.

Ad

Juventus vs Verona Prediction

The Old Lady suffered a shock exit from the Coppa Italia last week and will look to bounce back here. They have won their last four league games, keeping two consecutive clean sheets. They are unbeaten at home in this fixture since 1963 and are strong favorites.

Thiago Motta has a lengthy absentee list for this match as Bremer, Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal, Douglas Luiz, Renato Veiga, and Nicolò Savona are sidelined with injuries. Pierre Kalulu is closing in on a full recovery but this match comes too soon for him.

Ad

Verona scored their first goal after back-to-back defeats last week and will look to build on that form. After six consecutive defeats in away games between September and November, they have won three of their last six away games. Interestingly, they have failed to score in five of their last six meetings against the home team, which is a cause for concern.

Martin Frese, Abdou Harroui, Casper Tengstedt, and Suat Serdar are nursing injuries. Domagoj Bradaric is back from a suspension and should return to the starting XI.

Ad

The Bianconeri are on a four-game winning streak in Serie A and, considering their dominance in this fixture, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Verona

Juventus vs Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback