Juventus vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Villarreal lock horns with Juventus on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Villarreal are in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Yellow Submarines edged Celta Vigo to a 1-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Bianconeri eased past Sampdoria by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.

Juventus vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Villarreal have a surprisingly excellent record against Juventus and have won one out of two matches played between the two teams. Juventus have never defeated Villarreal in an official fixture and will look to create history on Wednesday.

The previous game between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 1-1 draw. Juventus squandered several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Juventus form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Villarreal form guide: W-L-W-D-W

Juventus vs Villarreal Team News

Juventus need to win this game

Juventus

Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Chiesa, Paulo Dybala, and Denis Zakaria are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Leonardo Bonucci has also picked up a knock and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Chiesa, Paulo Dybala, Denis Zakaria, Leonardo Bonucci, Weston McKennie

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Villarreal have a point to prove

Villarreal

Alberto Moreno is currently injured and will not be included in the squad for this fixture. Juan Foyth, Etienne Capoue, Gerard Moreno, and Raul Albiol are also struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Alberto Moreno

Doubtful: Juan Foyth, Etienne Capoue, Gerard Moreno, Raul Albiol

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt, Daniele Rugani, Danilo; Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Arthur, Juan Cuadrado; Alvaro Morata, Dusan Vlahovic

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Geronimo Rulli; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Aissa Mandi, Serge Aurier; Vicente Iborra, Dani Parejo, Manu Trigueros, Yeremi Pino; Giovani Lo Celso, Samuel Chukwueze

Juventus vs Villarreal Prediction

Juventus have been impressive under Allegri so far but do have a few issues to address in the coming weeks. The Bianconeri have a depleted squad at the moment and will need to work hard in this fixture.

Villarreal have stepped up on the European stage on several occasions in the past and will be confident ahead of this match. Juventus are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Villarreal

