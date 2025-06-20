Juventus vs Wydad Casablanca Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2025

Juventus will square off against Wydad Casablanca at Lincoln Financial Field in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday. A win for the Old Lady will ensure their place in the knockout stage, while Wydad need a win to keep their knockout stage hopes alive.

The Bianconeri met Al Ain in their campaign opener and registered a comfortable 5-0 win. Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceição scored braces while Alberto Costa and Khéphren Thuram had two assists apiece to their names.

Wydad began their campaign against Manchester City and suffered a 2-0 loss. They had just two shots on target and will look to improve upon that record. They failed to score in the competition for the first time after two games.

Juventus vs Wydad Casablanca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The Old Lady are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, recording four wins. They have kept three clean sheets in that period.

Wydad have suffered defeats in their last three games, including friendlies. They have also failed to score in these losses.

Wydad have suffered just two losses in competitive games in 2025.

The Bianconeri have scored 14 goals in their last six games while conceding four times in that period.

The Red Castle are winless in their four games in the Club World Cup thus far and have failed to score in two games in that period.

Wydad have kept two clean sheets in their last four competitive games.

Juventus vs Wydad Casablanca Prediction

The Bianconeri had a great debut in the Club World Cup, scoring five goals without a reply. They extended their unbeaten streak to six games with that win and will look to build on that form.

Teun Koopmeiners and Dušan Vlahović started from the bench and are likely to make another appearance as substitutes here.

The Red Castle failed to score for the third match in a row against a European opponent in their campaign opener and will look to improve upon that record.

The Old Lady head into the match in great form, and considering Wydad's recent goalscoring form, we back the Serie A giants to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Juventus 3-0 Wydad Casablanca

Juventus vs Wydad Casablanca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More