Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Juventus vs Young Boys: Match Preview | UEFA Champions League 2018-19

Somnath Poria
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
64   //    02 Oct 2018, 20:44 IST

Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Juventus will resume their European conquest tonight against Young Boys

Italian giants Juventus will host the Swiss champions, BSC Young Boys, in their second Champions League group stage match tonight at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Juve are unbeaten in their last 18 home games and, thus, they are favourites to win this encounter as well. Keeping in mind, the firepower that the Italian champions possess, they will be expected to completely dominate the Swiss club.

In case you missed out, Juventus started their Champions League 2018-19 campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win against Valencia despite Ronaldo being controversially sent off by German referee Felix Brych, in the 29th minute, for an off-the-ball incident involving him and Valencia centre-back Jeison Murillo.

Ronaldo's debut with Juventus only lasted till 29th minute
Ronaldo was sent off early in his UCL debut with his new club

Ronaldo's suspension will surely force Allegri to tweak his starting lineup but that shouldn't be of much concern as Dybala, Mandzukic, and co. possess enough attacking prowess to produce goals.

In a press conference, Allegri threw some light on how he would prepare his Ronaldo-less attack. He said:

"Dybala and Mandzukic will line up in attack tomorrow. Bernardeschi can play wide, inside or in the hole. I need to decide his involvement tomorrow."

Moreover, from a defensive point of view, Chiellini and Joao Cancelo won't be playing in this match as the Italian manager plans to save them for the third UCL group stage clash versus Manchester United.

Valencia v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H
Juve's main man in the backline could be rested for this match

However, veteran defender Andrea Barzagli could be given a chance in the center-back position, alongside Leonardo Bonucci, by the Old Lady coach. Alex Sandro and Cuadrado are expected to play on the defensive flanks.

Blaise Matuidi is likely to get the nod ahead of Rodrigo Bentancur and Emre Can to complete the midfield trio with Pjanic and Khedira. Further up the field, Bernardeschi will threaten the opposition goal, with Mandzukic and Dybala, drifting the ball behind the two frontmen.

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H
Young Boys were handed an opening game defeat by Man United last time

On the other hand, Young Boys coach Gerardo Seoane is upset for his team missing out on facing the Portuguese ace, Cristiano Ronaldo. But luckily, there will still be enough "aces" in Juve's side to challenge his team tonight.

The Swiss team looks adamant to prove their toughness in front of the very best of Europe but, to do that and not be hammered goals in their net, they need to defend with solidarity as the Bianconeri are known to be quick on the counter.

Young Boys also have to ensure that they don't open up spaces for the in-form Mandzukic and the prodigious Dybala because, if that happens, it could be a catastrophic night for the UCL minnows.

Predicted lineup for Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny, Cuadrado, Barzagli , Bonucci, Sandro; Bentancur, Can, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Mandzukic.

Predicted lineup for BSC Young Boys (4-4-2): Ballmoos, Mbabu, von Bergen, Camara, Benito; Fassnacht, Sanogo, Aebischer, Sulejmani; Hoarau, Assale.




Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Young Boys Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paulo Dybala Leisure Reading
Somnath Poria
CONTRIBUTOR
My name is Somnath Poria.I grew up as an only child.I am currently pursuing English hons under the University of Calcutta.I am currently living in my own house with my parents.I have an aptitude for computer based work which I hope to practice in the future.My favorite sport is Football both to watch and to play and like to travelling.Passionate towards writing..
Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 major takeaways from...
RELATED STORY
Young Boys vs Manchester United: Manchester United Player...
RELATED STORY
Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 3-0 Young Boys: 3 Players who guided...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United beat Young Boys 3-0
RELATED STORY
What is the best Manchester United XI to face Young Boys?
RELATED STORY
Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 Hits & Flops
RELATED STORY
Fans react as Anthony Martial scores for United after...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Paul Pogba thanks Jose Mourinho after...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 talking points from...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
Today HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
Today JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
Tomorrow OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Tomorrow CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
Tomorrow ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
Tomorrow MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
Tomorrow BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
Tomorrow AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
Tomorrow PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us