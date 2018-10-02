Juventus vs Young Boys: Match Preview | UEFA Champions League 2018-19

Juventus will resume their European conquest tonight against Young Boys

Italian giants Juventus will host the Swiss champions, BSC Young Boys, in their second Champions League group stage match tonight at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Juve are unbeaten in their last 18 home games and, thus, they are favourites to win this encounter as well. Keeping in mind, the firepower that the Italian champions possess, they will be expected to completely dominate the Swiss club.

In case you missed out, Juventus started their Champions League 2018-19 campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win against Valencia despite Ronaldo being controversially sent off by German referee Felix Brych, in the 29th minute, for an off-the-ball incident involving him and Valencia centre-back Jeison Murillo.

Ronaldo was sent off early in his UCL debut with his new club

Ronaldo's suspension will surely force Allegri to tweak his starting lineup but that shouldn't be of much concern as Dybala, Mandzukic, and co. possess enough attacking prowess to produce goals.

In a press conference, Allegri threw some light on how he would prepare his Ronaldo-less attack. He said:

"Dybala and Mandzukic will line up in attack tomorrow. Bernardeschi can play wide, inside or in the hole. I need to decide his involvement tomorrow."

Moreover, from a defensive point of view, Chiellini and Joao Cancelo won't be playing in this match as the Italian manager plans to save them for the third UCL group stage clash versus Manchester United.

Juve's main man in the backline could be rested for this match

However, veteran defender Andrea Barzagli could be given a chance in the center-back position, alongside Leonardo Bonucci, by the Old Lady coach. Alex Sandro and Cuadrado are expected to play on the defensive flanks.

Blaise Matuidi is likely to get the nod ahead of Rodrigo Bentancur and Emre Can to complete the midfield trio with Pjanic and Khedira. Further up the field, Bernardeschi will threaten the opposition goal, with Mandzukic and Dybala, drifting the ball behind the two frontmen.

Young Boys were handed an opening game defeat by Man United last time

On the other hand, Young Boys coach Gerardo Seoane is upset for his team missing out on facing the Portuguese ace, Cristiano Ronaldo. But luckily, there will still be enough "aces" in Juve's side to challenge his team tonight.

The Swiss team looks adamant to prove their toughness in front of the very best of Europe but, to do that and not be hammered goals in their net, they need to defend with solidarity as the Bianconeri are known to be quick on the counter.

Young Boys also have to ensure that they don't open up spaces for the in-form Mandzukic and the prodigious Dybala because, if that happens, it could be a catastrophic night for the UCL minnows.

Predicted lineup for Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny, Cuadrado, Barzagli , Bonucci, Sandro; Bentancur, Can, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Mandzukic.

Predicted lineup for BSC Young Boys (4-4-2): Ballmoos, Mbabu, von Bergen, Camara, Benito; Fassnacht, Sanogo, Aebischer, Sulejmani; Hoarau, Assale.