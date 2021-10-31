Juventus vs Zenit St Petersburg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League returns this week and will see Juventus host Zenit St Petersburg in Group H at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday.

Juventus have performed impeccably in their European duties so far. After beating Malmo 3-0 away from home in their first game, the Bianconeri picked up 1-0 wins over Chelsea and Zenit St Petersburg in their second and third games respectively.

Juventus sit top of the group with nine points from an obtainable nine. They are yet to concede in the competition and will be targeting a win on Tuesday to confirm their place in the knockout stages.

Zenit St Petersburg lost 1-0 to Chelsea in their first game before comfortably beating Malmo in their next encounter. However, they fell to defeat again in their third game as they lost 1-0 to Juventus on home turf.

Zenit St Petersburg sit third in Group H with three points and need a win to keep alive their hopes of qualification.

Juventus vs Zenit St Petersburg Head-to-Head

There have been just three meetings between Juventus and Zenit St Petersburg in the past, all of which came in the Champions League. Juventus have won two of those games and drawn the other.

The two sides faced off in the last round of the Champions League, with Juventus winning 1-0.

Juventus Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): W-W-W

Zenit St Petersburg Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): L-W-L

Juventus vs Zenit St Petersburg Team News

Juventus

Mattia De Sciglio is out injured and will not feature on Tuesday. Moise Kean is recovering from an injury but may not be available for the game against Zenit St Petersburg.

Injured: Mattia De Sciglio

Doubtful: Moise Kean

Suspended: None

Zenit St Petersburg

Magomed Ozdoev and Douglas Santos have both been ruled out with injuries and will play no part in Tuesday's game. Malcom has begun his recovery from injury but is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Magomed Ozdoev, Douglas Santos

Doubtful: Malcom

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Zenit St Petersburg Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot; Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata

Zenit St Petersburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Stanislav Kritsyuk; Dmitri Chistyakov, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy; Aleksei Sutormin, Wilmar Barrios, Wendell, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Claudinho, Andrey Mostovoy, Artem Dzyuba

Juventus vs Zenit St Petersburg Prediction

Juventus' league performances have been shambolic, to say the least, but the Old Lady have been impressive on the European stage. They have won all three of their games so far and are yet to concede any goals.

Zenit St Petersburg go into the game on Tuesday in need of a win to keep their hopes of qualification alive. However, we expect the Russian outfit to fall short on Tuesday.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Zenit St Petersburg

Edited by Peter P