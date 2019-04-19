Juventus want to sell star for €100 M to fund Pogba move, Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to depart from Juve and more Serie A news: 19 April 2019

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 819 // 19 Apr 2019, 20:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Pogba has been linked with Juventus recently

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumors of the day! As usual, there are some really big stories in the mill today. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Juventus ready to sell Pjanic to fund Pogba move

Juventus are reportedly set to cash in on Miralem Pjanic to fund mega transfer such as Paul Pogba, Toni Kroos, and Isco. The Old Lady are planning to make some major changes in their squad following their shock elimination from the Champions League.

The club see Pjanic as their most marketable midfielder and believe that they could make at least €100 million from the star's departure. Real Madrid could be the star's most likely destination as the Spanish outfit has been heavily linked with Pjanic recently.

Juventus would make use of the funds to strengthen their midfield and challenge for Champions League title next season. The former AS Roma midfielder has been a vital part for Massimiliano Allegri's squad this season. He has scored twice and provided 4 assists from 26 Serie A appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to depart from Juventus

Ronaldo could depart as early as 2020 from Juventus if the club does not make considerable improvements, according to reports. The Portuguese megastar was furious with his team due to shock Champions League elimination at the hands of Ajax.

This elimination ensures that the 34-year-old will not partake on the competitions' semifinal for the first time since the 2009/10 season. Ronaldo now wants Juventus to immediately strengthen the squad and has threatened.

However, there was another report that refuted claims that No 7 is not thinking about leaving Juventus. The report is coming from a journalist with a close link to the Portuguese star. Nevertheless, the Old Lady are still expected to overhaul their squad following this season's Champions League disappointment.

Radu's agent offered hint over his client's future

Ionut Radu's agent Oscar Damiani believes that his client will end up joining Inter in the summer. He also spoke on other players such as Yann Karamoh and Andrew Gravillon. Inter has loaned Karamoh and Gravillon to Bordeaux and Pescara respectively this season.

"Radu may be the future of Inter, we are talking about one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A for performance. Andrei is doing an excellent championship and it is normal that he has attracted the attention of some clubs, but his future is clear: Inter will take him back at the end of the season, then we will take stock of the situation with the club," he said.

Advertisement

On Karamoh he stated, "At the end of the season the boy returns to Inter, he will do the preparation with the Nerazzurri, who will play many important and prestigious international tournaments in the preseason. In short, the right occasion to show off."

“Then we'll do all the evaluations together with the club. Parma wants him, but not only them. There are also some requests from abroad. Together with the family, we will evaluate all the solutions. PSV? I must stress that the Dutch is not a championship that interests the boy for the future ".

While speaking about Gravilion he said, "Andrew is having a great season, the requests are not lacking. I work with his Frenchmen’s agent and the idea is that of a year on loan in Serie A: Parma, Genoa and Sassuolo are interested".