As Paul Pogba grows closer to a seemingly inevitable Manchester United exit, his former club Juventus are trying to find a suitable deal to bring the Frenchman back to Turin.

Pogba left the Italian champions in 2016 to re-join Manchester United, where he has had an underwhelming career ever since. The French midfielder joined Manchester United as one of the best players in the world, but has not been able to produce performances of that stature consistently enough during his stint with the English club.

This has led to Pogba being linked with a move away from Manchester United, with his agent even suggesting that the World Cup winner will look to part ways with the club very soon.

Mino Raiola on Tuttosport frontpage today: “Yes, Paul Pogba can come back to Juventus. He’s not happy at Manchester United”. 🔴 #Juventus #MUFC #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 8, 2020

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are looking to swap contract rebel Paulo Dybala for the Pogba, as the Argentine forward doesn't seem to be part of Andrea Pirlo's plans going forward.

With Pogba's contract running only till 2022, Manchester United would be smart to take this deal, as they know they wouldn't be able to gain a significant transfer fee for the midfielder given the financial situations of a lot of the big clubs due to the pandemic. Dybala reportedly already rejected a move to Manchester United in the past, but he may not have a choice in the matter, as Andrea Pirlo would look to bring his former teammate back to Turin.

Juventus may not be able to lure Pogba from Manchester United in January

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo will want to bring Pogba in to complete his midfield

Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola recently said in an interview with Sky Sports, "Pogba will have a great future. In England, they're very sensitive when you talk about Pogba... I’ve just expressed my thoughts. I’ve said that Paul can leave in the summer, it’s hard to do top deals in January"

Any Juventus deal for the Frenchman will have to wait till the summer as Juventus may not have the resources to put together a suitable offer for Manchester United to allow Pogba to leave in the middle of the season.

Pogba has had a rough start to the season so far, and has put in multiple underwhelming performances for United. News of his rumored move away from the club broke just a few days before Manchester United's clash with RB Leipzig in the Champions League. United lost the game 3-2 and crashed out of the tournament. This led to many people blaming the timing of Raiola's interview affecting squad morale. Raiola however was smug in his response, as he spoke to Sky Sports.

Mino Raiola to Sky Sport: "Pogba? I didn't talk about January, I expressed my opinion. I don't think I said a strange thing [about #MUFC]. In England everyone faints only because I said my opinion... let's leave Paul a little quiet. The new Pogba does not exist". 🔴 #manutd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 14, 2020

Juventus may offer Pogba a way to gain back the form that once made him one of the most complete midfielders in the world. The Frenchman's move back to Turin looks more and more likely as we approach the January transfer window.