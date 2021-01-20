Juventus plotting a swap deal in a bid to land former AC Milan striker

Juventus are reportedly keen on signing former AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek. The Bianconeri have been in the hunt for a new striker in recent months and are willing to offer Federico Bernardeschi to Hertha Berlin in exchange for their star striker.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are desperate to sign a striker in the January transfer window to provide adequate back-up and competition to Alvaro Morata. Andrea Pirlo has identified Hertha Berlin striker Krzysztof Piatek as the ideal man for the job.

Piatek has played in the Serie A in the past. He scored 22 goals in 37 appearances for Genoa and AC Milan in the Italian top-flight.

However, the Polish striker has been unable to refind his goal-scoring touch since moving to the Bundesliga and a move back to the Serie A may be the solution to his poor form.

At Juventus, Piatek will be an ideal back-up option for Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard has been in sparkling form in front of goal since joining the Old Lady from Atletico Madrid in the summer. However, Andrea Pirlo's side have struggled in the former Chelsea man's absence, which has led to them looking for a striker in January.

The club have been linked with a number of players such as Olivier Giroud and Arkadiusz Milik, but have not been able to make any progress in the negotiations for the two strikers.

Andrea Pirlo's side are desperate to sign Piatek and are even willing to offer Italian outcast Federico Bernardeschi as a part of the deal to sign a striker. The winger has fallen down the pecking order under Andrea Pirlo since the club signed Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa in the summer.

An exchange between Bernardeschi-Piatek could've been done but the Italian has recently rejected the possibility to sign for Hertha Berlin even though they are the only club to be able to present a concrete offer for him. [CM] #juvelive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) January 16, 2021

Federico Bernadeschi has struggled for playing time at Juventus

Hertha BSC v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga

Juventus, like many of the other clubs in European football, have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The club has been deprived of funds to sign players in the transfer market. They are now resorting to negotiating swap deals, signing players on loan or signing free agents.

Juventus are hoping that offering Federico Bernardeschi to Hertha Berlin as part of a deal will help them land Piatek in January. The Italian winger has been starved of regular playing time at Juventus and reportedly fancies a move away from the club.

Bernardeschi will have one eye on making the Italy squad for the 2021 European Championships next summer. A move to a club where he can get regular playing time will be an attractive proposition for the Italian midfielder.