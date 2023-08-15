KA Akureyri vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17, 2023

KA Akureyri welcome Club Brugge to Laugardalsvollur in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday (August 17).

Following their 5-1 thrashing in Belgium last week, Hallgrímur Jonasson’s men know their qualification journey is effectively over but will look to go down swinging.

Akureyri failed to find their feet, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Breidablik Kópavogur in the Icelandic top flight on Sunday.

Jónasson’s side picked up 22 points from 18 Besta Deild Karla games to sit eighth in the standings, six points off the Champions round qualifying places.

Akureyri have mgone five games without a win across competitions, a run that saw them suffer a 5-1 thrashing against Brugge in last week’s first leg.

The Bruges outfit turned in another performance of the highest quality on Sunday, steamrolling Eupen 5-0 in the Jupiler League.

Ronny Deila’s men have picked up seven points from their opening three league games to sit third in the new Belgian top flight.

Brugge kicked off their quest for a place in the Europa League with a 3-1 aggregate win over AGF Aarhus in the second qualifying round and will look to pick up from where they dropped off at the weekend.

KA Akureyri vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between Akureyri and Brugge, following their first-leg clash last week.

Deila’s side are on a run of three wins across competitions, scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-0 loss against AGF Aarhus on August 3.

Akureyri are without a win in five games across competitions, losing twice since a 3-1 win over Dundalk in July.

Brugge have won all but one of their last four competitive away games, with their loss at AGF in July being the exception.

KA Akureyri vs Club Brugge Prediction

Brugge have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will back themselves to pick up from where they had dropped off in the firsf leg.

Akureyri have struggled to find their footing in recent weeks, so the visitors should pick up a comfortable win.

Prediction: Akureyri 1-3 Brugge

KA Akureyri vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brugge

Tip 2: First to score - Brugge (Brugge have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Brugge’s last six games.)