KA vs Connah's Quay Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13, 2023 

KA Akureyri welcome Connah's Quay to Framvollur for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday (July 13).

KA are coming off a penalty shootout defeat against Breidablik in the semifinal of the Icelandic Cup. A thrilling second half saw both sides cancel each other out in a 2-2 draw. A further goal for each side in extra time saw the game end in a 3-3 stalemate before Breidablik progressed with a 3-1 win in the shootout.

Quay, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Stranraer in a friendly last week. Their last competitive game was a 4-1 defeat at TNS in the league in April.

KA booked their spot in the qualifiers courtesy of their third-placed finish in the Icelandic league, while Quay finished second in the Welsh league. The winner of this tie will face either Magpies or Dundalk in the second round of the qualifiers.

KA vs Connah's Quay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Six of KA's last eight games have produced at least three goals.

Five of Connah's Quay's last seven games have produced less than three goals.

This is KA's third season of European football. They were knocked out in the first round in their two previous qualifying campaigns.

Four of Quay's last six games have seen one side fail to score.

KA vs Connah's Quay Prediction

KA are favourites to progress in the tie, despite not having much of a European pedigree. They also have an added advantage of having been in competitive action for the last few months, while Quay have not played for over three months.

Quay tend to play on the front foot expansively, but the high stakes in the game could see them defend deeply. KA could play on the front foot to try and gain a significant advantage to take to the return fixture. KA should claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: KA 3-1 Quay

KA vs Connah's Quay Betting Tips

Tip 1 - KA to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - KA to score over 1.5 goals

