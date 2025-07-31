KA vs Silkeborg Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025

KA will invite Silkeborg to Greifavöllurinn in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday. They met in the first leg last week and played out a 1-1 draw.
The hosts have enjoyed a week's rest for this second leg. They were eliminated from the third qualifying round of the Conference League in the 2023-24 season, which was their best performance in European qualifiers.
The visitors have endured a winless start to their 2025-26 season, losing two of their three games across all competitions. After a draw in the first leg last week, they fell to a 2-0 home loss to FC Fredericia in the Danish Superliga.
KA vs Silkeborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams met for the first time last week.
- The hosts have scored one goal apiece in their last three appearances in the Conference League qualifiers.
- The visitors have failed to score in two of their three games across all competitions this season.
- SIF have won just one of their last 13 away games in European competitions, including qualifiers.
- Knattspyrnufélag Akureyrar have lost just one of their last six home games in Europe. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in four games in that period.
- The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last four competitive away games, recording two wins. They have conceded three goals apiece in the two losses and have scored three goals apiece in the two wins.
- The hosts are winless in their last four games in the Conference League qualifiers, suffering two defeats. They have conceded 13 goals in that period.
KA vs Silkeborg Prediction
The hosts have lost just one of their four games in July thus far while recording two wins. Interestingly, they have conceded six goals in these games while scoring five times.
SIF have been in poor form this season, losing two of the three games while conceding six goals. Notably, they have won just one of their last six competitive games, with that triumph registered away from home. They have lost their last three away games in European qualifiers.
Considering Knattspyrnufélag Akureyrar's home record in Conference League qualifiers and the visitors' poor run of form, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: KA 2-1 Silkeborg
KA vs Silkeborg Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - KA to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes