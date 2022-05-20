KAA Gent vs Sporting Charleroi prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler Pro League 2021-22

Seeking to close out their 2021-22 Belgian Jupiler League campaign with a fifth consecutive victory, KAA Gent will play host to Sporting Charleroi at the Ghelamco Arena on Saturday.

Les Zèbres, meanwhile, head into the game winless in each of their last four away outings and will be looking to end this dry spell.

KAA Gent extended their lead at the top of the Jupiler League standings as they claimed a 2-0 victory over second-placed Genk last Sunday.

They have now won each of their last four outings, scoring nine goals and conceding two since a 1-0 loss to Genk on April 24.

Sunday’s victory also saw Gent seal their place in the playoffs for next season’s Europa League as they now boast a seven-point cushion at the top of the table.

Elsewhere, Sporting Charleroi returned to winning ways in style as they came from behind to snatch a 3-2 victory over Mechelen last time out.

Prior to that, Les Zèbres were on a four-game winless run, picking up one point from a possible 13.

Sporting Charleroi are currently third in the league standings, five points off second-placed Genk with two games to go.

KAA Gent vs Sporting Charleroi Head-To-Head

With 24 wins from the last 51 meetings between the sides, Gent boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Sporting Charleroi have picked up 15 wins in that time, while 12 games have ended all square.

KAA Gent Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Sporting Charleroi Form Guide: W-L-D-L-L

KAA Gent vs Sporting Charleroi Team News

KAA Gent

Andrew Hjulsager and Laurent Depoitre are both recuperating from injuries and will sit out this weekend’s encounter.

Injured: Andrew Hjulsager, Laurent Depoitre

Suspended: None

Sporting Charleroi

The visitors’ injury list is more hefty by comparison as the likes of Jackson Tchatchoua, Youssouph Badji, Anthony Descotte, Mehdi Boukamir, Jules Van Cleemput, Fabio Ferraro and Thomas Lutte continue their spells on the sidelines.

Injured: Jackson Tchatchoua, Youssouph Badji, Anthony Descotte, Mehdi Boukamir, Jules Van Cleemput, Fabio Ferraro, Thomas Lutte

Suspended: None

KAA Gent vs Sporting Charleroi Predicted XI

KAA Gent Predicted XI (3-4-3): Davy Roef; Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Ibrahima Cissé, Jordan Torunarigha; Matisse Samoise, Elisha Owusu, Sven Kums, Castro-Montes; Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe, Darko Lemajic, Tarik Tissoudali

Sporting Charleroi Predicted XI (3-4-3): Herve Koffi; Stefan Knezevic, Valentine Ozornwafor, Martin Wasinski; Ken Nkuba, Ryota Morioka, Adem Zorgane, Isaac Mbenza; Ali Gholizadeh, Anass Zaroury, Vakoun Issouf Bayo

KAA Gent vs Sporting Charleroi Prediction

Fresh off the back of ending their four-game winless run, Sporting Charleroi will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they look to close out their season on a high. However, given the gulf in quality and experience between the sides, we are tipping Gent to pick up their fifth win on the trot.

Prediction: KAA Gent 3-1 Sporting Charleroi

