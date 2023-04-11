KAA Gent vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13, 2023

KAA Gent host West Ham United at the Ghelamco Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal on Thursday (April 13). The Premier League side have enjoyed a perfect campaign and will head into the weekend looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Gent needed an 80th-minute penalty from Hugo Cuypers to salvage a 1-1 draw against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian Jupiler League on Saturday. Hein Vanhaezebrouck’s men were on a run of four wins across competitions, scoring 18 goals and keeping two clean sheets since mid-March.

Currently fourth in the Jupiler League, the hosts return to action in the Conference League, where they picked up a comfortable 5-2 aggregate win over Istanbul Basaksehir in the last 16.

West Ham, meanwhile, steamrolled AEK Larnaca 6-0 over two legs to storm through the Round of 16. David Moyes’ side are the only team with a 100% record in the Conference League this team, winning all eight games.

The Hammers have struggled in the Premier League, though. However, they picked up three massive points in their bid to beat the drop edging out Fulham 1-0 on Saturday. West Ham are 14th in the Premier League, level on 30 points with 15th-placed Bournemouth, and three points clear of the relegation zone.

KAA Gent vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

This will be the third meeting between Gent and West Ham, with the Hammers going unbeaten in the previous two clashses.

The two sides first met in September 1964, where West Ham picked up a 1-0 win, two weeks before playing out a 1-1 draw at Upton Park.

Gent are unbeaten in seven outings across competitions since a 2-0 loss against Club Brugge in February.

West Ham have enjoyed a 100% record in the Conference League, winning all eight games and scoring 19 goals.

The Belgian outfit are unbeaten in six home games, winning four, since a 3-2 loss against Genk on February 5.

KAA Gent vs West Ham United Prediction

Despite their domestic struggles, West Ham have enjoyed a sensational campaign in the Conference League and have emerged as one of the favourites. While Gent should put up a fight, the Hammers should come out on top and extend their perfect European run.

Prediction: KAA Gent 1-3 West Ham

KAA Gent vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Gent’s last five games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in West Ham’s last nine outings.)

