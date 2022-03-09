Kai Havertz gunning to keep Lukaku’s position after masterful performance against Burnley

Kai Havertz was in scintillating form as Chelsea put up one of their most convincing performances at the weekend, thumping Burnley 4-0 at Turf Moor. The Blues sizzled, especially in the second half, with Reece James and Havertz stealing the show with some breathtaking football.

The right-back scored one and assisted Christian Pulisic’s goal. Meanwhile, his German teammate, who started as the centre forward, netted twice against Sean Dyche’s side.

In truth, there were other brilliant individual performances for the Blues. However, Havertz’s ability to seamlessly adapt to the No.9 position and deliver deserves commendation.

Kai Havertz on song for the Blues

Kai Havertz has been Chelsea’s most prolific forward in recent weeks. He scored in the FIFA Club World Cup final against Palmeiras and also netted against Lille in the first leg of the Champions League last 16. His double against Burnley took his tally to four goals in his last five games and nine overall this season.

The 22-year-old is a natural playmaker and thrived playing behind the main striker at Bayer Leverkusen. However, he has had to adapt to different positions since joining the Blues.

Under Thomas Tuchel, he has played as a right winger, left winger and central striker. Havertz has been deployed in the latter role more often in recent months, and he has excelled almost every time.

• 6 goals + assists in his last 7 starts

• Goal involvements in five different competitions



Kai Havertz gunning to keep centre-forward role at Chelsea

Kai Havertz’s impressive performances in the centre-forward role make him a better fit than Romelu Lukaku, who was bought to be Chelsea’s no.9.

Lukaku tends to be immobile, and his lack of involvement in the team’s play makes it difficult for his teammates to locate him. Havertz, on the contrary, has fabulous movement in and out of the box. His double against Burnley highlighted exactly what he brings to the team.

“The players put themselves on the pitch with performances in training and matches,” Thomas Tuchel said afterwards, as quoted by Chelseafc.com. "He (Havertz) gives a lot of intensity; he’s involved in goals, and he scored again, so it’s a very good moment, and it’s on him to keep on going," he added.

Tuchel continued:

“This is how it is. We played the last cup match without him; Timo was very strong and was very close to starting toda;, Romelu got his goal, and we will need everybody, but at the moment, Kai is in a very good shape.”

Lukaku’s lack of goals has opened the door for Havertz to stake a claim for a regular starting berth as Chelsea’s central striker. Considering how well the German is currently playing, he could keep the role for the foreseeable future.

