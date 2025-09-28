Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2025

It is a classic David versus Goliath clash in the UEFA Champions League as first-timers Kairat Almaty play host to record champions Real Madrid on Tuesday. Los Blancos’ perfect start under Xabi Alonso ended in a humiliating derby loss to rivals Atletico Madrid at the weekend and they will be out to restore some pride at the Pavlodar Central Stadium.
Kairat Almaty picked up a morale-boosting result ahead of their challenging return to the Champions League as they secured a 3-1 victory over FK Zhenys in the Kazakhstan Premier League last Monday.
Prior to that, Rafael Urazbakhtin’s men were denied a dream result in their Champions League debut on September 18, when they fell to a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon to end their four-game unbeaten run.
Kairat, who sit second in the Premier League table, one point behind league leaders Astana, will be out to make club history on Tuesday against a star-studded Real Madrid side.
As for Los Blancos, they were condemned to their heaviest defeat in the Madrid derby since a 4-0 thrashing back in 2015 as they were beaten 5-2 by rivals Atletico Madrid in their La Liga clash on Sunday.
This served as a brutal reality check for newly-appointed head coach Xabi Alonso, who had guided the Spanish powerhouse to seven wins from their first seven games across all competitions this season.
Real Madrid will be keen to make an immediate response in Tuesday’s return to the Champions League, where they kicked off their quest for a record-extending 16th title with a 2-1 win over French outfit Olympique Marseille on September 16.
Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first-ever meeting between Kairat Almaty and Real Madrid, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the midweek clash, as both sides head out in search of all three points.
- Real Madrid have lost just two of their last 18 games in all competitions, picking up 15 wins and one draw since May’s 4-3 defeat against arch rivals Barcelona in the Classico.
- Kairat Almaty are unbeaten in 10 of their most recent 11 home games across all competitions, claiming nine wins and one draw since the start of June.
- Real Madrid have led at half time in five of their last seven games, with at least three goals scored in six of the seven matches since kicking off the La Liga campaign with a 1-0 victory over Osasuna in August.
Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid Prediction
While Kairat Almaty have been handed a daunting challenge here, they will be keen to show their mettle against the most successful side in the history of the competition.
However, the Kazakhstan outfit are no match for Real Madrid, who boast a plethora of world-class talents scattered across all departments of the pitch, and we see them falling short in front of their cheering supporters.
Prediction: Kairat Almaty 0-4 Real Madrid
Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win
Tip 2: First-half winners - Real Madrid (Los Blancos have led at half time in five of their last seven games)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals in six of Madrid’s last seven outings)