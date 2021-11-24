Kairat vs Basel prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Kairat Almaty and Basel will trade tackles in a dead-rubber UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday.

The hosts have already been eliminated in what is their first season in the group stage of European competition. Basel currently sit in second spot in Group H but will have their sights set on usurping table-toppers Qarabag ahead of their crunch top-of-the-table decider in December.

Kairat come into the game on the back of a 3-0 victory over FC Astana in the semifinals of the Kazakhstan Cup. Three second-half goals helped Halyq Komandasy secure their spot in the final.

The visitors have not been in action since their shock 1-0 defeat to St. Gallen on home turf in the Swiss Super League before the international break.

Kairat vs Basel Head-to-Head

Michael Lang scored a first-half brace to inspire Basel to a 4-2 home win in the first leg meeting between the sides on matchday two.

The home side have won three of their last five matches in all competitions. Their opponents have been in poor form of late and are currently on a four-game winless streak, having initially embarked on an 11-game unbeaten run.

Kairat form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Basel form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W

Kairat vs Basel Team News

Kairat

Gafurzhan Suyumbayev is the only injury concern for the hosts with a knee problem.

Injury: Gafurzhan Suyumbayev

Suspension: None

Basel

Andrea Padula has been ruled out with an injury while Sebastiano Esposito and Taulant Xhaka are doubts for the trip to Kazakhstan.

Injury: Andrea Padula

Doubtful: Sebastiano Esposito, Taulant Xhaka

Suspension: None

Kairat vs Basel Predicted XI

Kairat Predicted XI (5-3-2): Stas Pokatilov (GK); Yan Vorogovsky, Macky Bagnack, Rade Dugalic, Nuraly Alip, Kamo Hovhannisyan; Nebojsa Kosovic, Dzyanis Palyakow, Ricardo Alves; Jose Kante, Vagner Love

FC Basel Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Heinz Lindner (GK); Tomas Tavares, Eray Comert, Andy Pelmard, Sergio Lopez; Pajtim Kasami, Fabian Frei; Wouter Burger, Dan Ndoye, Valentin Stocker; Arthur Cabral

Kairat vs Basel Prediction

Having already been eliminated, Kairat have nothing but pride left to play for and their strong home record could offer some form of inspiration.

Their visitors have stuttered in recent weeks but are still instilled as pre-game favorites here. Both sides have enough quality to find the back of the net but we are backing Patrick Rahmen's side to secure a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Kairat 1-2 Basel

Edited by Peter P