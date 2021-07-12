Kairat vs Maccabi Haifa prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Kairat are set to play Maccabi Haifa at the Almaty Central Stadium on Wednesday in the second leg of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

Kairat come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over FC Zhetysu. An early first-half goal from midfielder Andrey Ulshin ensured victory for Kirill Keker's Kairat.

Maccabi Haifa, on the other hand, faced Kairat a few days ago in the first leg of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, with the game finishing 1-1. A goal from winger Omer Atzili for Maccabi Haifa was cancelled out by a goal from young midfielder Nuraly Alip for Kairat.

Kairat vs Maccabi Haifa Head-to-Head

In two encounters between the two sides, Maccabi Haifa have won one game and drawn the other one.

The two clubs have faced each other before. In 2020, Maccabi Haifa beat Kairat 2-1, courtesy of goals from midfielder Yuval Ashkenazi and Australia international Nikita Rukavytsya. Former CSKA Moscow and AS Monaco striker and Brazil international Vagner Love scored the consolation goal for Kairat.

Kairat form guide in the UEFA Champions League: D

Maccabi Haifa form guide in the UEFA Champions League: D

Kairat vs Maccabi Haifa Team News

Kairat

Kairat will be without Polish midfielder Jacek Goralski, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Kirill Keker is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Jacek Goralski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Maccabi Haifa

Meanwhile, Maccabi Haifa manager Barak Bakhar will be unable to call upon the services of young centre-back Ofri Afad, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Neta Lavi.

Injured: Ofri Afad

Doubtful: Neta Lavi

Suspended: None

Kairat vs Maccabi Haifa Predicted XI

Kairat Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stas Pokatilov, Dino Mikanovic, Nuraly Alip, Rade Dugalic, Gafurzhan Suyumbayev, Aybol Abiken, Nebojsa Kosovic, Daniyar Usenov, Jose Kante, Vagner Love, Artur Shushenachev

Maccabi Haifa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Josh Cohen, Raz Meir, Bogdan Planic, Rami Gershon, Sun Menahem, Jose Rodriguez, Tjaronn Chery, Mohammad Abu Fani, Omer Atzili, Dean David, Godsway Donyoh

Kairat vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction

Kairat finished as champions of the Kazakhstan Premier League in 2020, and have some well-known names. Vagner Love is a highly-experienced striker, while Guinea international Jose Kante has proved to be a shrewd acquisition as well.

Maccabi Haifa, on the other hand, are one of the biggest clubs in Israel. The likes of former Queens Park Rangers midfielder Tjaronn Chery are doing well for Maccabi Haifa, but the potential absence of captain Neta Lavi could prove to be a problem.

Maccabi Haifa should be able to progress to the next round.

Prediction: Kairat 0-1 Maccabi Haifa

