Kairat vs Omonia Nicosia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Kairat host Omonia Nicosia at Ortalıq Stadion in a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday.

The two teams are drawn with Basel and Qarabag in Group H in this inaugural edition of the continental competition.

Kairat and Omonia both started their campaigns in UEFA Champions League qualifying fixtures but were eliminated in the second round and could not secure a place in the subsequent Europa League qualifiers either.

The home team secured a place in the competition after beating Luxembourg side Fola Esch 7-2 on aggregate in the playoffs. Omonia made it to the Europa League playoffs, where they lost on penalties to Antwerp, thereby earning a direct spot in the competition.

Kairat vs Omonia Nicosia Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides. The hosts have never faced Cyprus-based opponents while the visiting side have faced Kazak opponents twice so far.

They have a win and draw against Kazak opponents and will be hoping to continue an unbeaten run in this encounter.

Kairat form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

Omonoia Nicosia form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Kairat vs Omonia Nicosia Team News

Kairat

The home side have a few injury concerns for this game, with Jacek Goralski, Gafurzhan Suyumbaev and Joao Paulo nursing injuries at the moment. Arsen Buranchiev tested positive for COVID-19 last week and is expected to miss this game.

Injured: Jacek Goralski, Gafurzhan Suyumbaev, Joao Paulo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Arsen Buranchiev

Omonia Nicosia

Ghana striker Ernest Asante remains the only injury concern for the visiting side. Asante ruptured his cruciate ligament in April and is expected to be on the sidelines for at least another month.

Injured: Ernest Asante

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kairat vs Omonia Nicosia Predicted XI

Kairat Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stas Pokatilov; Macky Bagnack, Nuraly Alip, Rade Dugalic, Kamo Hovhannisyan; Denis Polyakov, Aibol Abiken, Ricardo Alves; Gulzhigit Alykulov, Vagner Love, Artur Shushenachev

Omonia Nicosia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fabiano; Jan Lecjaks, Nikolas Panagiotou, Adam Lang, Shehu Abdullahi; Marinos Tzionis, Jordi Gomez, Kiko; Fotis Papoulis, Andronikos Kakoulis, Loizos Loizou

Kairat vs Omonia Nicosia Prediction

Kairat are the top-scoring side in the Kazak top-flight with 44 goals from 20 games. Nicosia have just played their first league game and lost 2-1 to AEK Larnaca.

Although Kairat have home advantage, in their first game in European competition, we expect them to play out a narrow draw.

Prediction: Kairat 1-1 Omonia Nicosia

