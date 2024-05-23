Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2023-24

Kaiserslautern lock horns with Bayer Leverkusen at the Olympiastadion in the DFB-Pokal final on Saturday (May 25). They booked their place in the final for the first time since 2003 with a 2-0 win over Saarbrucken, while Leverkusen eased past Fortuna Dusseldorf 4-0.

Kaiserslautern concluded their 2. Bundesliga campaign with a 5-0 home win over Eintracht Braunschweig last week. Leverkusen concluded their league season with a 2-1 home triumph over Augsburg to become the first unbeaten Bundesliga champions.

However, they saw their incredible 51-game unbeaten run end on Wednesday with a 3-0 loss to Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League final.

Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

The two teams have met 63 times across competitions, with Leverkusen leading 30-21.

The two teams meet for the first time since 2015, when they met in the DFB-Pokal second round, with Leverkusen winning 2-0 after extra time.

Kaiserslautern form guide (All competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Bayer Leverkusen form guide (All competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Kaiserslautern

Julian Niehues and Hendrick Zuck are confirmed absentees for the 2. Bundesliga side with ACL injuries, while Ragnar Ache, Jan Elvedi and Ben Zolinski are doubts.

Injured: Julian Niehues, Hendrick Zuck

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ragnar Ache, Jan Elvedi, Ben Zolinski

Bayer Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso has a fully fit squad at his disposal for the final game of the season.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XIs

Kaiserslautern (3-4-2-1): Julian Krahl; Almamy Toure, Kevin Kraus, Boris Tomiak; Frank Ronstadt, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Filip Kaloc, Tobias Raschl; Marlon Ritter, Daniel Hanslik; Kenny Prince Redondo

Bayer Leverkusen (3-4-2-1): Matej Kovar; Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Piero Hincapie; Josip Stanisic, Alejandro Grimaldo, Robert Andrich, Granit Xhaka, Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz; Patrik Schick

Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Kaiserslautern have been in good touch recently, suffering one loss in four games, winnng three, scoring 13 goals. They have won three of their last four DFB-Pokal meetings with Leverkusen.

Alonso's side are coming off their first loss of the season and failed to score for the first time since January. They have won five of their last six meetings against Kaiserslautern, keeping three clean sheets.

Considering their better goalscoring form and advantage in squad quality, expect Leverkusen to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Kaiserslautern 1-2 Leverkusen