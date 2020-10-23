Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of South African Premier Soccer League kicks off with a set of mouthwatering fixtures this weekend as two of the biggest teams in the country lock horns in what is set to be an ideal curtain-raiser at the FNB Stadium. The Kaizer Chiefs and the Mamelodi Sundowns were the two best teams in South Africa last season and will want to make a massive statement on Saturday.

The Mamelodi Sundowns have won three consecutive league titles in the South African Premier Divison and will want to further their extraordinary streak this season. The Brazilians slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Bloem Celtic in an MTN8 quarter-final clash last weekend and will have to present a better version of themselves in the first league game of the new season.

The Kaizer Chiefs missed out on their first South African Premier Soccer League title since 2015 by a two-point margin last season. The Glamour Boys are likely to remain the chief threat to the Mamelodi Sundowns' recent domestic domination and will want to get a head start on their rivals with a victory on Saturday.

Never a dull moment against Amakhosi!🔥



Here’s how we have faired against them in our previous 3️⃣ encounters!



Which has been your favourite game?👆#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/MUrbQg9SyI — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 22, 2020

Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head

Over the last decade, the two South African giants have faced each other a total of 28 times. The Kaizer Chiefs have won a total of 12 games in this match-up as opposed to the Mamelodi Sundowns' 10 victories.

The previous meeting between these two sides saw the Mamelodi Sundowns secure a crucial 1-0 victory against the Kaizer Chiefs. Gaston Sorini was the hero on the day and will hope to put in a similar performance on Saturday.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide: W-D-W-L-L

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns Team News

The Kaizer Chiefs have a few injury concerns

Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi have their fair share of injuries to account for in this game, with manager Gavin Hunt confirming that star striker Samir Nurkovic will be unavailable for this game. Leonardo Castro has recovered from his injury and might feature in the starting line-up.

Injured: Samir Nurković, Dumsani Zuma, Mulomowandau Mathoho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Mamelodi Sundowns have a large squad. Image Source: KickOff

Mamelodi Sundowns

The Mamelodi Sundowns have one of the biggest squads in South Africa and have several options ahead of Saturday's game. Uruguayan forward Mauricio Affonso is currently injured and will not be able to play a part in the game.

Advertisement

Injured: Mauricio Affonso

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Reeve Frosler, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Yagan Sasman; Anthony Agay Akumu, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Kearyn Baccus, Bernard Parker; Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro

Digital Press Conference



"Manyama and Katsande are back from suspension. Ntshangase is back at training" - Hunt #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/JR9wo5HMwN — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 22, 2020

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Denis Onyango; Lyle Lakay, Ricardo Nascimento, Motjeka Madisha, Nyiko Mobbie; Rivaldo Coetzee; Themba Zwane, Gaston Sorini, Hlompho Kekana; Kermit Erasmus, Peter Shalulile

Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

The Kaizer Chiefs and the Mamelodi Sundowns share an intriguing rivalry and are on a fairly even footing as far as talent and quality are concerned. The Brazilians have a formidable attacking force and the likes of Peter Shalulile, Kermit Erasmus, and Gaston Sorini will have pivotal roles to play in this fixture.

The Kaizer Chiefs might spend considerable periods of the match on the back-foot but will have their chances on the counter. With Leonardo Castro back in action for Gavin Hunt and his side, the Glamour Boys may well be able to trouble their arch-rivals in this fixture.

Advertisement

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 2-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

Also Read: Top 10 attacking trios in football history