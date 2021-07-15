Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Ahly prediction, preview, team news and more | 2020-2021 CAF Champions League final 

The biggest game in African club football will take place at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Saturday, with Al Ahly battling it out with Kaizer Chiefs for the 2020-21 CAF Champions League title.

The final will be disputed as a single match at a pre-selected venue, rather than a two-legged affair that was the case for over 50 years prior to 2020.

Al Ahly are defending champions following their victory over archrivals Zamalek last year. They will be looking to extend their continental record of nine CAF Champions League titles.

The Egyptian giants saw off Tunisian side Esperance Tunis with a convincing 4-0 aggregate victory to progress to the final.

Kaizer Chiefs picked up a narrow 1-0 aggregate victory over Moroccan outfit Wydad Casablanca to qualify for their first-ever CAF Champions League final.

The winner of the game will earn the right to represent Africa at the FIFA Club World Cup in December. They will also dispute the CAF Super Cup against Confederations Cup winner Raja Casablanca.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Ahly Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the sides and they will give their all to cement their legacy on the continent.

Kaizer Chiefs have not been in action since they played out a goalless draw in the second leg of their semifinal against Wydad last month.

Al Ahly are unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions and were emphatic in their 4-1 away victory over Misr Lel Makkasa on Sunday.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Al Ahly form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Ahly Team News

Kaizer Chiefs

Dumisani Zuma and Lebohang Lesako (knee) have been sidelined through injuries for the PSL side.

Khama Billiat has recovered from the injury he suffered earlier in the season and has traveled with the squad. It is, however, unknown if he will play a part, as he only recently returned to training.

Injuries: Dumisani Zuma, Lebohang Lesako

Doubtful: Khama Bilat

Suspension: none

Al Ahly

Experienced forward Walid Soliman has been ruled out with a quadricep problem. Mohamed Mahmoud and Karim "Nedved" Walid have also been sidelined.

Right-back Mohamed Hany recently returned from injury and should be available for selection.

Injuries: Walid Soliman, Mohamed Mahmoud, Karim Walid

Suspension: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Ahly Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Akpeyi (GK); Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Siyabonga Ngezana; Njabulo Blom, Yagan Sasman, Willard Katsande, Reeve Frosler; Bernard Parker, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Samir Nurkovic

Al Ahly Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Ibrahim Yasser, Rami Rabia, Bard Banoun, Mohamed Hany; Amr El Sulaya, Aliou Dieng; Taher Mohamed, Hamdi Fahti, Hussein El Shahat; Mohamed Sherif

Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Ahly Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have defied expectations to get to this stage, but they will have to perform at significantly higher levels if they are to get anything against Al Ahly.

The Egyptian Red Devils are bonafide continental royalty and rarely fail to turn up when it matters most. Having Pitso Mosimane in the dugout is also an advantage, as the 56-year-old has first-hand knowledge of Chiefs.

Goals have flowed for Al Ahly in recent weeks, although the fact that this is a final means that both sides might be more cagey in their approach. We are predicting a narrow victory for Ahly, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Al Ahly

Edited by Shardul Sant