Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Kaizer Chiefs take on Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have not been at their best this season and will want to win this game.

Kaizer Chiefs are currently in ninth place in the South African Premier Division and have endured a miserable campaign so far. The Chiefs played out a 1-1 draw with Baroka in their previous game and will need to return to winning ways this week.

Cape Town City, on the other hand, find themselves in seventh place in the South African Premier Soccer League standings at the moment. The away side eased past SuperSport United by a 3-0 margin over the weekend and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have an excellent record against Cape Town City and have won 10 matches out of a total of 15 games played between the two teams. Cape Town City have managed only three victories against Kaizer Chiefs and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January earlier this year and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Kaizer Chiefs. Cape Town City were not at their best on the day and will have to improve in this game.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D-W-D-D

Cape Town City form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-D-L-D

Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City Team News

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injury concerns

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have their fair share of injuries to account for in this game, with manager Gavin Hunt confirming that Dumisani Zuma will be unavailable for this match.

Injured: Dumisani Zuma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Audrey Ngoma is currently injured. Image Source: Sowetan Live

Cape Town City

Audrey Ngoma returned from his loan spell at the start of the season but is injured and will not play a part in this game. Edmilson Dove is also nursing a knee injury and cannot feature against Kaizer Chiefs.

Injured: Audrey Ngoma, Edmilson Dove

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Bongani Khumalo, Eric Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Kgotso Moleko; Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Anthony Akumu, Lebogang Manyama; Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro

Cape Town City Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Peter Leeuwenburgh; Terrence Mashego, Abbubaker Mobara, Taariq Fielies, Thamsanqa Mkhize; Thato Mokeke; Amethyst Bradley Ralani, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Thabo Nodada, Fagrie Lakay; Prince Opoku Agyemang

Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have endured a difficult campaign so far and cannot afford another string of defeats in the coming months. The Chiefs have managed to solve some of their defensive issues but will have to be more potent in the final third.

Cape Town City have also had their fair share of problems but proved their mettle over the weekend with a stunning victory. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and might play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Cape Town City

