Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action this week as Kaizer Chiefs take on Chippa United in an important match at the FNB Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to win this game.

Chippa United currently find themselves in 15th place in the league table and will have to work hard to avoid relegation this season. The away side held Golden Arrows to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will look for a similar result in this fixture.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, have endured an underwhelming campaign so far and are in eighth place in the South African Premier Division at the moment. The Chiefs edged Mamelodi Sundowns to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Fixture Confirmation



Kaizer Chiefs will play Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday 04 May 2021 at 17h00



Our Bloemfontein Celtic match will now take place on Saturday 01 May 2021 at the Dr. Molemela Stadium at 15h00#Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/QrfhYfZsbQ — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 26, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have a good record against Chippa United and have won 10 games out of a total of 17 matches played between the two teams. Chippa United have managed only five victories against Kaizer Chiefs and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Kaizer Chiefs. Chippa United missed several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L-D-D-W

Chippa United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-L-L-D

Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United Team News

Kaizer Chiefs have a good squad

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will have to use all the resources at their disposal in this game. Dumisani Zuma scored the winner against Mamelodi Sundowns over the weekend and might be rewarded with a start in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chippa United need to be at their best. Image Source: Soccer Laduma

Chippa United

Chippa United also have a fully-fit squad going into this game and cannot afford to slip up against Kaizer Chiefs. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Reeve Frosler, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Siyabonga Ngezana; Philani Zulu, Njabulo Blom, Bernard Parker, Dumisani Zuma; Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro

Chippa United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ismail Watenga; Riaan Hanamub, Frederic Nsabiyumva, Sandile Mthethwa, Nyiko Mobbie; Maloisane Mokhele, Luvuyo Phewa, Mduduzi Sibeko, Thabiso Lebitso; Kurt Lentjies, Augustine Kwem

Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have experienced a difficult league campaign so far and will need to embark on a winning streak to turn their campaign around. The Chiefs have several high-profile players in their ranks and will need them to step up in this match.

Chippa United have not been at their best this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Kaizer Chiefs are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 Chippa United

