Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on Chippa United on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to win this game.

Chippa United are in 13th place in the South African Premier Division and have been inconsistent this season. The away side held SuperSport United to a 0-0 stalemate this month and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this year. The Chiefs played out a 1-1 draw with AmaZulu in their previous game and will need to step up in this match.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have a good record against Chippa United and have won nine out of 17 matches played between the two teams. Chippa United have managed six victories against Kaizer Chiefs and can trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Kaizer Chiefs. Chippa United failed to make the most of their chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D-L-L-W

Chippa United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-L-L-D

Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United Team News

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injuries

Kaizer Chiefs

Siyabonga Ngezana and Leonardo Castro are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Dumisani Zuma participated in his team's training sessions this week but might not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Siyabonga Ngezana, Leonardo Castro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chippa United need to be at their best. Image Source: Soccer Laduma

Chippa United

Chippa United have a fully-fit squad going into this game and cannot afford to slip up against Kaizer Chiefs. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Itumeleng Khune; Sifiso Hlanti, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Njabulo Blom; Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange; Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat, Kgaogelo Rathete Sekgota; Samir Nurkovic

Chippa United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ismail Watenga; Riaan Hanamub, Roscoe Pietersen, Veluyeke Zulu, Zuko Mdunyelwa; Sizwe Mdlinzo, Sammy Seabi, Maloisane Mokhele, Thabiso Lebitso; Mogakolodi Ngele, Bienvenu Eva Nga

Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs experienced a difficult league campaign last season and will want to prove their mettle this year. The Chiefs have an impressive squad and will need to make the most of their potential in the coming months.

Chippa United also have several problems to solve at the moment and will need to be at their best to stand a chance this weekend. Kaizer Chiefs are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 Chippa United

