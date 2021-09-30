AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on AmaZulu on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this year and will need to win this game.

AmaZulu are in seventh place in the South African Premier Division and will need to step up in this match. The hosts edged Baroka to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result in this match.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Chiefs played out a 0-0 stalemate against Marumo Gallants last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Kaizer Chiefs @KaizerChiefs



🏆#DStvPrem

⚽️AmaZulu vs. Kaizer Chiefs

👕First Team

🗓️Saturday 02 October 2021

🏟Jonsson Kings Park Stadium

🕞15h30

📺SuperSport PSL 202

📢No supporters are allowed inside or just outside the stadium



#Amakhosi4Life Next Kaizer Chiefs Match!⚽️AmaZulu vs. Kaizer Chiefs👕First Team🗓️Saturday 02 October 2021🏟Jonsson Kings Park Stadium🕞15h30📺SuperSport PSL 202📢No supporters are allowed inside or just outside the stadium Next Kaizer Chiefs Match!



🏆#DStvPrem

⚽️AmaZulu vs. Kaizer Chiefs

👕First Team

🗓️Saturday 02 October 2021

🏟Jonsson Kings Park Stadium

🕞15h30

📺SuperSport PSL 202

📢No supporters are allowed inside or just outside the stadium



#Amakhosi4Life https://t.co/vu3A5suBTO

AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have an excellent record against AmaZulu and have managed to win 15 games out of a total of 21 matches played between the two sides. AmaZulu have troubled Kaizer Chiefs in the recent past and can pull off a victory this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February and ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for AmaZulu. Kaizer Chiefs have endured a shocking slump over the past year and need to step up to the plate in this game.

AmaZulu form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-D-D-L

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-L-W-D

AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

AmaZulu need to win this game. Image Source: Futball Surgery

AmaZulu

Bonginkosi Ntuli and Sphesihle Maduna have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection. AmaZulu's players have a point to prove and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injuries

Kaizer Chiefs

Dumisani Zuma, Siyabonga Ngezana, and Leonardo Castro are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Sifiso Hlanti was sent off last weekend and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Dumisani Zuma, Siyabonga Ngezana, Leonardo Castro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sifiso Hlanti

AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

AmaZulu Predicted XI (4-3-3): Veli Mothwa; Tsepo Masilela, Tapelo Xoki, Siyanda Khumalo, Mbongeni Gumede; Siyethemba Sithebe, Keagan Buchanan, Makhehlene Makhaula; Matarr Ceesay, Sphesihle Maduna, Bongi Ntuli

AmaZulu FC @AmaZuluFootball



🏆 #DStvPrem

🆚 @KaizerChiefs

🗓️ Saturday, 02 Oct 2021

🏟️ Jonsson Kings Park

🕰️ 15:30

📺 SuperSport (Channel 202)



#HebeUsuthu

#UsuthuTogether Our next fixture is locked, loaded and we are ready🔒🗓️ Saturday, 02 Oct 2021🏟️ Jonsson Kings Park🕰️ 15:30📺 SuperSport (Channel 202) Our next fixture is locked, loaded and we are ready🔒



🏆 #DStvPrem

🆚 @KaizerChiefs

🗓️ Saturday, 02 Oct 2021

🏟️ Jonsson Kings Park

🕰️ 15:30

📺 SuperSport (Channel 202)



#HebeUsuthu

#UsuthuTogether https://t.co/IFz4zTeO21

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Itumeleng Khune; Sifiso Hlanti, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Njabulo Blom; Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange; Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat, Kgaogelo Rathete Sekgota; Samir Nurkovic

AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs experienced a difficult league campaign last season and will want to prove their mettle this year. The Chiefs have an impressive squad and will need to make the most of their potential in the coming months.

Also Read

AmaZulu have flattered to deceive this season and will need to be at their best this weekend. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: AmaZulu 2-2 Kaizer Chiefs

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi