Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with a new edition this weekend as Mamelodi Sundowns take on AmaZulu on Friday. Both teams have been impressive over the past year and will want to win this game.

AmaZulu punched above their weight last season and will want to take it up a notch this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Cape Town City last week and will want to bounce back in this game.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, won the South African Premier Soccer League title last season and will be intent on keeping their crown. The Sundowns have an excellent squad and narrowly edged Kaizer Chiefs to a penalty shoot-out victory in their previous game.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns have an excellent record against AmaZulu and have won 16 games out of 27 matches played between the two teams. AmaZulu have managed four victories against Mamelodi Sundowns and have a point to prove on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 4-3 victory for Mamelodi Sundowns. Both teams suffered lapses on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide: W-L-W-W-L

AmaZulu form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu Team News

Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have one of the biggest squads in South Africa and have several options this weekend. Uruguayan forward Mauricio Affonso is yet to recover from his knock and is unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Mauricio Affonso

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AmaZulu

Bonginkosi Ntuli and Sphesihle Maduna have recovered from their injuries but might not feature in this game. AmaZulu's players have completed their quarantine and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu Predicted XI

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kennedy Mweene; Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Khuliso Mudau, Lyle Lakay, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo; Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile, Themba Zwane

Sicela nithi hooray! Birthday wishes go out to our striker, @BalloJoro a.k.a 'The Major'. We hope that you enjoy your day . 🎉#HebeUsuthu#UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/Lp5SeawrN2 — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) August 19, 2021

AmaZulu Predicted XI (4-5-1): Veli Mothwa; Philani Zulu, Tapelo Xoki, Samkelo Mgwazela, Thembela Sikhakhane; Siyethemba Sithebe, Keagan Buchanan, Makhehlene Makhaula, Augustine Mulenga, Luvuyo Memela; Lehlohonolo Majoro

Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have been exceptional in recent years and have a point to prove this season. The reigning champions are well-placed to retain their league crown and will want to step up this weekend.

AmaZulu exceeded expectations last season and will want to pull off an upset on Friday. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team no paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 AmaZulu

