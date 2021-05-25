Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Orlando Pirates take on AmaZulu at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove in this match.

AmaZulu have exceeded expectations so far this season and currently find themselves in second place in the league table. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Baroka FC last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, have been fairly inconsistent in recent weeks and are in fourth place in the A-League standings. The Buccaneers crashed out of the CAF Champions League in their previous game and will need to make a statement in this game.

Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have a good record against AmaZulu and have won seven games out of a total of 20 matches played between the two teams. AmaZulu have managed only two victories against Orlando Pirates and will need to be at their best this week.

The previous match between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. AmaZulu were impressive on the day but will need to be more clinical in this fixture.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-L-D-W

AmaZulu form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-W-W-W-D

Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu Team News

Frank Mhango is back for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Happy Jele and Tshegofatso Mabasa ruled out at the moment. Terrence Dzvukamanja is also carrying a knock and might not play a part in this match.

Injured: Happy Jele, Tshegofatso Mabasa

Doubtful: Terrence Dzvukamanja

Suspended: None

AmaZulu need to win this game. Image Source: Futball Surgery

AmaZulu

Bonginkosi Ntuli and Sphesihle Maduna are currently recovering from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this game. AmaZulu are unlikely to make drastic changes to their line-up for this match.

Injured: Bonginkosi Ntuli, Sphesihle Maduna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Vincent Pule, Thembinkonsi Lorch, Deon Kavendji; Frank Mhango

AmaZulu Predicted XI (4-3-3): Siyabonga Mbatha; Tsepo Masilela, Limbikani Mzava, Mbongeni Gumede, Thembela Sikhakhane; Siyethemba Sithebe, Butholezwe Ncube, Xolani Mlambo; Augustine Mulenga, Lehlohonolo Majoro, Luvuyo Memela

Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu Prediction

Orlando Pirates have blown hot and cold for the majority of their campaign and will need to solve a few problems going into this game. The Buccaneers have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency and have a point to prove in this fixture.

AmaZulu have punched above their weight this season and will be intent on a top-three finish this year, Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-2 AmaZulu

