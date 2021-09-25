Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on Marumo Gallants on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up this weekend.
Marumo Gallants are currently rooted to the bottom of the South African Premier Division and are yet to win a game in the league. The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat against Maritzburg United last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.
Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Chiefs were stunned by Royal AM in their previous game and cannot afford a similar debacle in this match.
Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head
Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of two matches played between the two teams.
The previous match between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Marumo Gallants. Kaizer Chiefs were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.
Marumo Gallants form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D-L
Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-L-W-D
Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News
Marumo Gallants
Lehlohonolo Nonyane picked up a knock over the weekend and might not be able to feature in this game. Marumo Gallants are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Lehlohonolo Nonyane
Suspended: None
Kaizer Chiefs
Dumisani Zuma, Siyabonga Ngezana, and Leonardo Castro are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Eric Mathoho has overcome his fitness issues and is set to start in central defence on Sunday.
Injured: Dumisani Zuma, Siyabonga Ngezana, Leonardo Castro
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI
Marumo Gallants Predicted XI (4-4-2): Washington Arubi; Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali, Lebohang Mabotja, Ayanda Nkili, Sicelokuhle Hlatshwayo; Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Thato Khiba, Edgar Manaka, Thabo Mnyamane; Celimpilo Ngema, Maboke Matlakala
Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Itumeleng Khune; Sifiso Hlanti, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Njabulo Blom; Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange; Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat, Kgaogelo Rathete Sekgota; Samir Nurkovic
Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction
Kaizer Chiefs experienced a difficult league campaign last season and will want to prove their mettle this year. The Chiefs have an impressive squad and will need to make the most of their potential in the coming months.
Also Read
Marumo Gallants face a series of difficult tests in the league this year and will have to play out of their skins this weekend. Kaizer Chiefs are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Marumo Gallants 1-2 Kaizer Chiefs