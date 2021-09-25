Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on Marumo Gallants on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up this weekend.

Marumo Gallants are currently rooted to the bottom of the South African Premier Division and are yet to win a game in the league. The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat against Maritzburg United last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Chiefs were stunned by Royal AM in their previous game and cannot afford a similar debacle in this match.

Vodacom Soccer @VodacomSoccer Ek se Khosi, ahead of Heritage Day we are sharing and learning each other’s identity. Today we have @kaizerchiefs midfielder, Njabulo Ngcobo sharing his sthakazelo. Share yours with us for a chance to win your team’s framed jersey. Ts and Cs bit.ly/3nX41YD Ek se Khosi, ahead of Heritage Day we are sharing and learning each other’s identity. Today we have @kaizerchiefs midfielder, Njabulo Ngcobo sharing his sthakazelo. Share yours with us for a chance to win your team’s framed jersey. Ts and Cs bit.ly/3nX41YD https://t.co/FdbevlXAOv

Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of two matches played between the two teams.

The previous match between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Marumo Gallants. Kaizer Chiefs were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Marumo Gallants form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D-L

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-L-W-D

Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

Marumo Gallants have a point to prove

Marumo Gallants

Lehlohonolo Nonyane picked up a knock over the weekend and might not be able to feature in this game. Marumo Gallants are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lehlohonolo Nonyane

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injuries

Kaizer Chiefs

Dumisani Zuma, Siyabonga Ngezana, and Leonardo Castro are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Eric Mathoho has overcome his fitness issues and is set to start in central defence on Sunday.

Injured: Dumisani Zuma, Siyabonga Ngezana, Leonardo Castro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

Marumo Gallants Predicted XI (4-4-2): Washington Arubi; Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali, Lebohang Mabotja, Ayanda Nkili, Sicelokuhle Hlatshwayo; Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Thato Khiba, Edgar Manaka, Thabo Mnyamane; Celimpilo Ngema, Maboke Matlakala

Kaizer Chiefs @KaizerChiefs



We hope that your day is going great.



Khama has a special message for you. ❤✌🏾



#HeritageDay #Amakhosi4Life Happy Heritage Day🇿🇦We hope that your day is going great.Khama has a special message for you. ❤✌🏾 Happy Heritage Day🇿🇦



We hope that your day is going great.



Khama has a special message for you. ❤✌🏾



#HeritageDay #Amakhosi4Life https://t.co/BXzBHYIAAT

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Itumeleng Khune; Sifiso Hlanti, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Njabulo Blom; Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange; Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat, Kgaogelo Rathete Sekgota; Samir Nurkovic

Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs experienced a difficult league campaign last season and will want to prove their mettle this year. The Chiefs have an impressive squad and will need to make the most of their potential in the coming months.

Marumo Gallants face a series of difficult tests in the league this year and will have to play out of their skins this weekend. Kaizer Chiefs are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Marumo Gallants 1-2 Kaizer Chiefs

