Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

Orlando Pirates are back in action with another important fixture in the South African Premier Soccer League as they lock horns with Marumo Gallants on Tuesday. Orlando Pirates have an impressive squad and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Marumo Gallants secured a third-place finish in the second division last season and can pack a punch on their day. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Baroka FC over the weekend and cannot afford another poor result on Tuesday.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, finished in third place in the top flight last season and will want to take it up a notch this year. The Buccaneers were held to a 2-2 draw by Stellenbosch in their previous game and will want to bounce back this week.

Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have a good record against Marumo Gallants and have won one out of two games played between the two teams. Marumo Gallants have never defeated Orlando Pirates and will look to create history on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Orlando Pirates were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Marumo Gallants form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W

Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Marumo Gallants have a point to prove

Marumo Gallants

Lehlohonolo Nonyane picked up a knock over the weekend and might not be able to feature in this game. Marumo Gallants are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lehlohonolo Nonyane

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates have a strong squad

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Thembinkosi Lorch, Thabang Monare, and Ben Motshwari ruled out at the moment. Ntsikelelo Nyauza was sent off last week and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Thembinkosi Lorch, Thabang Monare, Ben Motshwari

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ntsikelelo Nyauza

Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Marumo Gallants Predicted XI (4-4-2): Washington Arubi; Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali, Lebohang Mabotja, Ayanda Nkili, Sicelokuhle Hlatshwayo; Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Thato Khiba, Edgar Manaka, Thabo Mnyamane; Celimpilo Ngema, Maboke Matlakala

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Richard Ofori; Deon Kavendji, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Sandile Mthethwa; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Vincent Pule, Gabadinho Mhango

Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates were impressive last season but were not consistent enough to mount a viable title challenge. The Buccaneers have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on winning silverware this season.

Marumo Gallants face a series of difficult tests in the top flight this year and will have to play out of their skins this week. Orlando Pirates are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Marumo Gallants 0-2 Orlando Pirates

