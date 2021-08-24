Kaizer Chiefs vs Baroka FC prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Kaizer Chiefs take on Baroka FC this week. Both teams have been inconsistent over the past year and will want to win this game.

Baroka FC eased past Gallants by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result in this match. The away side finished in 10th place last year and will need to prove a point this season.

Kaizer Chiefs managed an eighth-place finish last season and cannot afford another poor league campaign. The Chiefs were held to a 0-0 stalemate by TS Galaxy in their previous game and need to be at their best in this fixture.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Baroka FC Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have a marginal advantage over Baroka as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won three out of ten games played between the two teams. Baroka have managed two victories against Kaizer Chiefs and will want to even the scales this week.

The previous match between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams had their chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this match.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D

Baroka FC form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W

Kaizer Chiefs vs Baroka FC Team News

Kaizer Chiefs have a good squad

Kaizer Chiefs

Eric Mathoho has overcome his fitness issues and is set to start in central defence on Saturday. Khama Billiat has also recovered from his injury and is available for selection this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Baroka need to win this game. Image Source: Goal

Baroka FC

Baroka FC have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to make the most of their resources to win this match. The home side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs Baroka FC Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Itumeleng Khune; Sifiso Hlanti, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Njabulo Blom; Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange; Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat, Kgaogelo Rathete Sekgota; Samir Nurkovic

Baroka FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Masuluke Oscarine; Ananias Gebhardt, Vusi Sibiya, Phelelani Shozi, Mashweu Mphahlele; Kambala, Athenkosi Dlala, Decide Chauke, Train Mokhabi; Richard Mbulu, Evidence Makgopa

Kaizer Chiefs vs Baroka FC Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs experienced a difficult league campaign last season and will want to prove their mettle this year. The Chiefs have improved in recent weeks and will need to make a statement of intent this weekend.

Baroka were one of only five teams in the league to have won their first match of the season and will be confident ahead of this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could possibly play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 2-2 Baroka FC

