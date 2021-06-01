Baroka FC vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Orlando Pirates take on Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent in recent weeks and will need to step up in this match.

Orlando Pirates are in fourth place in the South African Premier Division and have been well below their best this season. The Buccaneers suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of TS Galaxy in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Baroka FC, on the other hand, find themselves in ninth place in the league table and have shown some improvement in recent weeks. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate with TTM last week and will need to be at its best in this match.

Baroka FC vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have a mediocre record against Baroka FC and have won two games out of a total of nine matches played between the two sides. Baroka FC have never managed a victory against the Pirates and will want to register their first win this week.

The previous meeting between these two teams last year ended in an entertaining 1-1 draw. Both teams missed a fair share of chances on the day and will want to do a better job on Wednesday.

Baroka FC form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-D-L-D

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-W-D-W-L

Also Read: Serie A 2020/21: Top 10 players this season according to ratings

Baroka FC vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Baroka need to win this game. Image Source: Goal

Baroka

Baroka have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to make the most of their resources to win this match. The home side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Frank Mhango is back for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Tshegofatso Mabasa ruled out at the moment. Happy Jele and Terrence Dzvukamanja are also carrying knocks and might not play a part in this match.

Injured: Tshegofatso Mabasa

Doubtful: Terrence Dzvukamanja, Happy Jele

Suspended: None

Baroka FC vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Baroka FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Elvis Chipezeze; Denwin Farmer, Vusi Sibiya, Bonginkosi Makume, Mashweu Mphahlele; Ananias Gebhardt, Kgodiso Monama, Goodman Mosele, Thamsanqa Masiya; Gerald Junior, Evidence Makgopa

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Vincent Pule, Thembinkonsi Lorch, Deon Kavendji; Gabadinho Mhango

Baroka FC vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates have blown hot and cold for the majority of their campaign and will need to solve a few problems going into this game. The Buccaneers have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Baroka FC have shown some glimpses of their potential this season but do have some issues to resolve ahead of this game. Orlando Pirates are the better team on paper and should be able to achieve victory this week.

Prediction: Baroka FC 1-2 Orlando Pirates

Also Read: La Liga team of the season (2020/21)

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.