Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another crucial fixture this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs lock horns with Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Kaizer Cheifs have endured a miserable season and currently find themselves in 11th place in the league table. The Glamour Boys need to salvage the rest of their season and cannot afford to lose this game.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, have improved in recent weeks and are currently in third place in the South African Premier Division. The Buccaneers eased past Chippa United by a 3-0 margin in their previous league game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have a historical advantage as far as the head-to-head record in the Soweto derby and have won 31 games out of a total of 72 matches played between the two teams. Orlando Pirates have managed 18 victories against Kaizer Chiefs and will need to improve in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides earlier this year ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Orlando Pirates. Kaizer Chiefs struggled to make their mark on the day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Kaizer Cheifs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D-L-L-D

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-D-W-L

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injury concerns

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have their fair share of injuries to account for in this game, with manager Gavin Hunt confirming that Dumisani Zuma will be unavailable for this match.

Injured: Dumisani Zuma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Darrel Matsheke

Frank Mhango is an important player for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates

Bongani Sam is currently injured for Orlando Pirates and has been sidelined this week. Frank Mhango and Thembinkonsi Lorch are also carrying knocks and remain doubtful ahead of this game.

Injured: Bongani Sam

Doubtful: Frank Mhango, Thembinkonsi Lorch

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Bongani Khumalo, Eric Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Kgotso Moleko; Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Anthony Akumu, Lebogang Manyama; Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Maliele Vincent Pule, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji; Onassis Linda Mntambo

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have endured a difficult campaign so far and have a point to prove going into this fixture. The Glamour Boys have largely failed to meet their potential this season and cannot afford to drop points this weekend.

Orlando Pirates have enjoyed an excellent month so far and are four points away from the top of the league table. The Bucs are the better unit at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 1-3 Orlando Pirates

