Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on Orlando Pirates on Saturday. Both teams have improved in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this match.

Kaizer Chiefs are in seventh place in the South African Premier Division and have made improvements after a slow start to their campaign. The Chiefs suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Stellenbosch earlier this week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent in recent weeks. The Buccaneers edged Sekhukhune United to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have a historical advantage as far as the head-to-head record in the Soweto derby and have won 71 games out of a total of 173 matches played between the two teams. Orlando Pirates have managed 44 victories against Kaizer Chiefs and will need to improve in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides earlier this year ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Orlando Pirates. Kaizer Chiefs struggled to make their mark on the day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Kaizer Cheifs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-W-W-D-D

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-D-D-L

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Kaizer Chiefs need to win this game

Kaizer Chiefs

Siyabonga Ngezana and Leonardo Castro are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Dumisani Zuma participated in his team's training sessions this week and should be available for selection.

Injured: Siyabonga Ngezana, Leonardo Castro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates have a few injury concerns

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule, and Zakhele Lepasa ruled out at the moment. Richard Ofori and Innocent Maela are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule, Richard Ofori, Innocent Maela

Doubtful: Zakhele Lepasa

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Itumeleng Khune; Sifiso Hlanti, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Njabulo Blom; Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange; Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly; Samir Nurkovic

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wayne Sandilands; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji, Gabadinho Mhango

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates have excellent players in their ranks and have managed to hit their stride this week. The Buccaneers have improved over the past month and will want to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Kaizer Chiefs have endured a difficult year so far but have managed a fair share of positive results in recent weeks. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi