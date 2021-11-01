Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Kaizer Chiefs take on Stellenbosch on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Stellenbosch are in second place in the South African Premier Division and have been excellent this season. The away side edged Marumo Gallants to a 1-0 victory last week and will to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Kaizer Chiefs are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The Chiefs defeated SuperSport United by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have a mediocre record against Stellenbosch and have won only one out of five games played between the two teams. Stellenbosch have also managed one victory against Kaizer Chiefs and can trouble their opponents in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in August last year and ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Both teams had their fair share of chances on the day and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-D-D-L

Stellenbosch form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-D-W-W

Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch Team News

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injury concerns

Kaizer Chiefs

Siyabonga Ngezana and Leonardo Castro are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Dumisani Zuma participated in his team's training sessions this week and should be available for selection.

Injured: Siyabonga Ngezana, Leonardo Castro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mpho Matsi is currently injured. Image Source: Goal

Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch midfielder Mpho Matsi is currently recuperating from a long-term injury and is unavailable for this fixture. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this game.

Injured: Mpho Matsi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Itumeleng Khune; Sifiso Hlanti, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Njabulo Blom; Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange; Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly; Samir Nurkovic

Kaizer Chiefs @KaizerChiefs



🏆#DStvPrem

⚽️Kaizer Chiefs vs. Stellenbosch FC

👕First Team

🗓️Tuesday 02 November 2021

🏟FNB Stadium

🕞15h30

📺SuperSport PSL 202

📢No supporters are allowed inside or just outside the stadium



Stellenbosch Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sage Stephens; Mark van Heerden, Alan Robertson, Zitha Macheke, Dean David van Rooyen; Nathan Sinkala, Ibraheem Jabaar; Junior Mendieta, Ashley Du Preez, Stanley Dimgba; Judas Mosemaedi

Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have finally hit their purple patch after a poor start to the season and will want to make the most of their form this week. The Chiefs have impressive players in their ranks and will be intent on making a statement on Tuesday.

Stellenbosch have exceeded expectations this season and will want to secure a top-three finish in the coming months. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Stellenbosch

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi