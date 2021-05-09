Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Stellenbosch take on Orlando Pirates at the Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday. Orlando Pirates have been impressive this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Stellenbosch are in 12th place in the South African Premier Division at the moment and have endured a difficult campaign. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Chippa United last weekend and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, currently find themselves in fourth place in the league table and will be intent on a top-three finish this season. The Buccaneers eased past Black Leopards in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have a good record against Stellenbosch and have won two out of four games played between the two teams. Stellenbosch have managed only one victory against Orlando Pirates and will look to even the scales this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Orlando Pirates were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical on Tuesday.

Stellenbosch form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-L-D-D-L

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L-D-W-L

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Mpho Matsi is currently injured. Image Source: Goal

Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch midfielder Mpho Matsi is currently recuperating from a long-term injury and is unavailable for this fixture. The home side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this game.

Injured: Mpho Matsi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Frank Mhango is back for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game. Bongani Sam is currently injured and has been sidelined this week. Kabelo Dlamini served his suspension last week and is available for this match.

Injured: Bongani Sam

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Stellenbosch Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sage Stephens; Mark van Heerden, Mogamad De Goede, Sibusiso Mthethwa, Zitha Macheke; Jayden Adams, Nathan Sinkala; Ibraheem Jabaar, Letelu Skelem, Dean David van Rooyen; Ashley Du Preez

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Maliele Pule, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji; Onassis Mntambo

Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates have blown hot and cold for a majority of their campaign and will need to solve a few problems going into this game. The Buccaneers have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Stellenbosch have not been at their best in recent weeks but will need to play out of their skins on Tuesday. Orlando Pirates are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Stellenbosch 0-2 Orlando Pirates

Also Read: Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid: Player Ratings as Camp Nou stalemate puts Real Madrid in pole position in title race | La Liga 2020-21