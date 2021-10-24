SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on SuperSport United on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

SuperSport United are in second place in the South African Premier Division and have been excellent this season. The home side eased past Baroka by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The Chiefs thrashed Chippa United in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

SuperSport United have a good record against Kaizer Chiefs and have won 13 out of 33 matches played between the two teams. Kaizer Chiefs have managed 10 victories against SuperSport United and will need to step up on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

SuperSport United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-W-W-D

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-D-L-L

SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

Bradley Grobler is back for SuperSport United. Image Source: Goal

SuperSport United

SuperSport United have been excellent this season and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game. The hosts will need to field their best team against Kaizer Chiefs.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injuries

Kaizer Chiefs

Samir Nurkovic, Siyabonga Ngezana, and Leonardo Castro are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Sifiso Hlanti has served his suspension and will be available for selection.

Injured: Samir Nurkovic, Siyabonga Ngezana, Leonardo Castro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

SuperSport United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ronwen Williams; Luke Fleurs, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Siyabonga Nhlapo; Jesse Robert Donn, Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners, Jamie Webber; Sipho Mbule, Thamsanqa Gabuza

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Itumeleng Khune; Sifiso Hlanti, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Njabulo Blom; Njabulo Ngcobo, Cole Alexander; Phathutshedzo Nange, Bernard Parker, Keagan Dolly; Khama Billiat

SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs experienced a difficult league campaign last season and will want to prove their mettle this year. The Chiefs have an impressive squad and will need to make the most of their potential in the coming months.

Also Read

SuperSport United have improved over the past year and have a good record against their opponents this weekend. The home side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: SuperSport United 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi