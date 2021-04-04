Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action this week as Kaizer Chiefs lock horns with Stellenbosch at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to win this game.

Stellenbosch are currently in 12th place in the South African Premier Division and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The away side held SuperSport United to a 1-1 draw last week and will need a similar performance in this fixture.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, have endured a miserable campaign so far and find themselves in ninth place in the league table at the moment. The Chiefs edged Orlando Pirates to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous league encounter and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have a mediocre record against Stellenbosch and have won only one out of four games played between the two teams. Stellenbosch have also managed one victory against Kaizer Chiefs and can trouble their opponents in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in August last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both teams had their fair share of chances on the day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-D-L-L

Stellenbosch form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-W-W-L

Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch Team News

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injury concerns

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have their fair share of injuries to account for in this game, with manager Gavin Hunt confirming that Dumisani Zuma will be unavailable for this match. Darrel Matsheke served his suspension against Orlando Pirates last month and will be included in the squad for this game.

Injured: Dumisani Zuma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Darrel Matsheke

Mpho Matsi is currently injured. Image Source: Goal

Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch midfielder Mpho Matsi is currently recuperating from a long-term injury and is unavailable for this fixture. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this game.

Injured: Mpho Matsi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Bongani Khumalo, Eric Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Kgotso Moleko; Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Anthony Akumu, Lebogang Manyama; Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro

Stellenbosch Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lee Langeveldt; Mark van Heerden, Kristopher Bergman, Alan Robertson, Zitha Macheke; Phathutshedzo Nange, Nathan Sinkala; Dean David van Rooyen, Jayden Adams, Leletu Skelem; Junior Mendieta

Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs pulled off one of the most important results of their league campaign last month against Orlando Pirates and will need to turn their season around in the coming weeks. The Chiefs are yet to hit their peak this year and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Stellenbosch have not been at their best in recent weeks and have plenty of work to do to stand a chance in this game. Kaizer Chiefs are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Stellenbosch

