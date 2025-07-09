Kalju vs Partizani Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10th 2025

Kalju will entertain Partizani at Kadriorg Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday. The hosts are back in a European qualifier for the first time in five years. Demat e Kuq will try their luck in a European qualifier for the fifth consecutive season.

Ad

The Pink Panthers have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last three games, suffering two losses. They met fierce rival Flora in the Meistriliiga last week and suffered a 1-0 away loss. They will play for the first time in the Conference League.

The visitors will play their first competitive match of the season. They were eliminated from the second round of the Conference League qualifiers last season and will look to improve upon that record.

Ad

Trending

Kalju vs Partizani Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time. This is the first competitive meeting against an Albanian team for the hosts and the first one against an Estonian team for Demat e Kuq.

The Pink Panthers have suffered just one loss in their last eight home games in all competitions.

The visitors have won just one of their last four competitive away games. They have failed to score in three games in that period.

The Pink Panthers have seen conclusive results in their last eight home games in European qualifiers, suffering six losses. They have failed to score in these defeats.

The visitors have won just one of their last six games in European qualifiers. They have failed to score in three games in that period.

Ad

Kalju vs Partizani Prediction

The Pink Panthers are winless in their last three games and failed to score for the first time since April in their 1-0 loss to Flora last week. Notably, they have failed to score in their last five home games in European qualifiers and will look to improve upon that record.

Demat e Kuq will play their first match of the season and will look to leave a good account of themselves here. They have lost two of their 10 games in European qualifiers, with both registered on their travels.

Ad

Considering the recent record of the two teams in Europe, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Kalju 1-1 Partizani

Kalju vs Partizani Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More