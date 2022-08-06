Kalmar FF vs AIK prediction, preview, team news and more | Allsvenskan 2022-23

Seeking to make it three straight wins in the Swedish Allsvenskan, AIK visit the Guldfågeln Arena to face Kalmar FF on Sunday.

The Röda bröder head into the weekend unbeaten in their most recent six games on home turf and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

AIK Fotboll @aikfotboll Vår nye #17.



"Vincent är en spelare som är skicklig på små ytor och har en fin vänsterfot. En offensivt balanserad spelare som ökar konkurrensen på flera positioner då han kan spela både på kant och centralt", säger sportchef Henrik Jurelius. Vår nye #17."Vincent är en spelare som är skicklig på små ytor och har en fin vänsterfot. En offensivt balanserad spelare som ökar konkurrensen på flera positioner då han kan spela både på kant och centralt", säger sportchef Henrik Jurelius. 🇱🇺 Vår nye #17."Vincent är en spelare som är skicklig på små ytor och har en fin vänsterfot. En offensivt balanserad spelare som ökar konkurrensen på flera positioner då han kan spela både på kant och centralt", säger sportchef Henrik Jurelius. https://t.co/xzTmcfO5OV

Kalmar were denied a second consecutive league win last Saturday when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Degerfors away from home.

This followed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Elfsborg on July 24, which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

With 24 points from 16 games, Kalmar are currently eighth in the Allsvenskan standings, but could rise as high as sixth place with all three points this weekend.

Meanwhile, AIK were held to a 1-1 draw by Shkëndija in the first leg of their Europa League qualifier third-round clash last time out.

Prior to that, they scaled through the second qualifying round courtesy of a 4-3 victory over Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava.

AIK have now returned to the Allsvenskan, where they are currently on a run of seven points from their last three games and are third in the league standings.

Kalmar FF vs AIK Head-To-Head

With 18 wins from the last 42 meetings between the sides, AIK head into the weekend with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. Kalmar have picked up five fewer wins in that time, while 11 games have ended all square.

Kalmar FF Form Guide: L-W-L-D-D

AIK Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Kalmar FF vs AIK Team News

Kalmar FF

The hosts will be without the duo of Nahom Girmai Netabay and Simon Skrabb, who are currently suspended after crossing the yellow card threshold with their bookings against Degerfors last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: Nahom Girmai Netabay, Simon Skrabb

AIK Fotboll @aikfotboll



🖤 Ett varmt tack ska även Teleoption ha för att de valde att skänka sitt matchvärdskap till Tack för ert stöd på plats i går! Vi tar med oss energin ner till Skopje i nästa vecka för att vinna "andra halvlek".🖤 Ett varmt tack ska även Teleoption ha för att de valde att skänka sitt matchvärdskap till @hjartlungfonden Tack för ert stöd på plats i går! Vi tar med oss energin ner till Skopje i nästa vecka för att vinna "andra halvlek".🖤 Ett varmt tack ska även Teleoption ha för att de valde att skänka sitt matchvärdskap till @hjartlungfonden. https://t.co/fj1mr3TEuB

AIK

AIK remain without the services of defender Per Karlsson, who has been ruled out through injury.

Injured: Per Karlsson

Suspended: None

Kalmar FF vs AIK Predicted XI

Kalmar FF Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ricardo Friedrich; David Ólafsson, Lars Saetra, Rasmus Sjöstedt, Axel Lindahl; Pereira Sipiao, Carl Gustafsson, Erik Israelsson; Noah Shamoun, Oliver Berg, Sebastian Nanasi

AIK Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kristoffer Nordfeldt; Joe Mendes, Alexander Milosevic, Sotorios Papagiannopoulos, Axel Björnström; Erik Ring, Yasin Ayari, Sebastian Larsson, Abdirahman Ahmed; Nicolás Stefanelli, John Guidetti

Kalmar FF vs AIK Prediction

Looking at past results between Kalmar and AIK, we expect a cagey contest with little goalmouth action. We predict both sides will do just enough to leave with a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Kalmar FF 1-1 AIK

