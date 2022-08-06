Kalmar FF vs AIK prediction, preview, team news and more | Allsvenskan 2022-23

Seeking to make it three straight wins in the Swedish Allsvenskan, AIK visit the Guldfågeln Arena to face Kalmar FF on Sunday.
The Röda bröder head into the weekend unbeaten in their most recent six games on home turf and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.
Kalmar were denied a second consecutive league win last Saturday when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Degerfors away from home.
This followed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Elfsborg on July 24, which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.
With 24 points from 16 games, Kalmar are currently eighth in the Allsvenskan standings, but could rise as high as sixth place with all three points this weekend.
Meanwhile, AIK were held to a 1-1 draw by Shkëndija in the first leg of their Europa League qualifier third-round clash last time out.
Prior to that, they scaled through the second qualifying round courtesy of a 4-3 victory over Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava.
AIK have now returned to the Allsvenskan, where they are currently on a run of seven points from their last three games and are third in the league standings.
Kalmar FF vs AIK Head-To-Head
With 18 wins from the last 42 meetings between the sides, AIK head into the weekend with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. Kalmar have picked up five fewer wins in that time, while 11 games have ended all square.
Kalmar FF Form Guide: L-W-L-D-D
AIK Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W
Kalmar FF vs AIK Team News
Kalmar FF
The hosts will be without the duo of Nahom Girmai Netabay and Simon Skrabb, who are currently suspended after crossing the yellow card threshold with their bookings against Degerfors last time out.
Injured: None
Suspended: Nahom Girmai Netabay, Simon Skrabb
AIK
AIK remain without the services of defender Per Karlsson, who has been ruled out through injury.
Injured: Per Karlsson
Suspended: None
Kalmar FF vs AIK Predicted XI
Kalmar FF Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ricardo Friedrich; David Ólafsson, Lars Saetra, Rasmus Sjöstedt, Axel Lindahl; Pereira Sipiao, Carl Gustafsson, Erik Israelsson; Noah Shamoun, Oliver Berg, Sebastian Nanasi
AIK Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kristoffer Nordfeldt; Joe Mendes, Alexander Milosevic, Sotorios Papagiannopoulos, Axel Björnström; Erik Ring, Yasin Ayari, Sebastian Larsson, Abdirahman Ahmed; Nicolás Stefanelli, John Guidetti
2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool
Kalmar FF vs AIK Prediction
Looking at past results between Kalmar and AIK, we expect a cagey contest with little goalmouth action. We predict both sides will do just enough to leave with a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Kalmar FF 1-1 AIK
Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here