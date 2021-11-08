Karim Benzema continues superb form as Real Madrid edge Rayo Vallecano to move atop La Liga table

After watching Atletico Madrid win La Liga last season, many expected Real Madrid and Barcelona to enter the current campaign with verve and vigour. However, only one of these two teams is leading the way.

While Barcelona have gotten even worse than they were last season, Real Madrid have managed to be consistent. The Blancos are currently on a five-game unbeaten run; on Sunday, Rayo Vallecano became their latest victims in La Liga.

Sometimes a team has to suffer to grind out results, and Carlo Ancelotti’s side laboured to win against their opponents. They had to suffer, but they came through in the end with a hard-fought 2-1 win to move atop the La Liga table.

Karim Benzema scores again to secure Real Madrid's win

Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid’s main man in the last three and a half years. He has been delivering for the Blancos this season too.

He scored twice in his side’s 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek in the UEFA Champions League. Benzema was once again among the goals against Rayo Vallecano.

An early strike from Toni Kroos put Ancelotti’s men in front. Benzema then scored to ensure Radamel Falcao’s second-half goal was a mere consolation for the visitors.

The Frenchman has now scored 14 goals in all competitions this season, and has also contributed eight assists. He’s been so reliable that one begins to wonder where the team would’ve been without him.

Real Madrid take La Liga top spot

Real Madrid’s win over Rayo Vallecano has taken them to the top of the league table. The Blancos are currently ten points above their arch-rivals Barcelona, who drew 3-3 with Celta Vigo on the same day.

The season remains a long one. But Carlo Ancelotti and his side have proved to be very resourceful at this stage, and they could only get better from here.

“The three points we have collected are deserved,” the Italian manager said after the game, as quoted by Football Espana. :We played very well tonight; I am very happy with the final result. Yes, we suffering in the game. But it is normal to suffer in football, is it not?”

With Real Madrid sitting at the top of the La Liga charts, it can be considered a good week for them. However, the Blancos will have to be better to win the title

Edited by Bhargav