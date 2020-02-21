Karim Benzema signs contract extension with Real Madrid

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has signed a contract extension with Real Madrid, AS has reported. The striker’s contract was set to expire at the end of next season but he is now expected to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu at least until the summer of 2022.

However, there will be no official confirmation at the moment and both parties will wait until the end of the ongoing campaign to make an announcement.

The Frenchman has not been in great form of late and has managed just one goal in the league since his equaliser against Valencia at Mestalla in December last year. However, the sole goal came against bitter rivals Atletico Madrid in a 1-0 win in the Madrid derby, which reaffirms how important he is for the Spanish giants. The former Lyon star continues to be an essential figure at the Santiago Bernabeu and as such, it is only fitting that Los Blancos have extended his stay.

Also Read: 5 stats that show how Real Madrid have improved this season

Benzema has been handed a one-year extension

The 32-year-old has taken over the role of Real Madrid’s chief goalscorer since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. He managed 30 goals in all competitions last season and has already scored 18 so far this term. He is currently second in the race for the Pichichi trophy behind Lionel Messi. The Frenchman has scored 13 goals, while the Argentine has 14 goals to his name.

In line with the Madrid giants’ policy for players who are over the age of 30, Benzema has only been handed a one-year contract extension. The forward’s agent, Karim Djaziri, who has been associated with the player for almost the entire span of his career, handled talks from the player’s side. Casemiro and Alvaro Odriozola are among the other players who are represented by Djaziri’s agency, Best of You.

Also Read: Real Madrid in no hurry to renew Sergio Ramos contract